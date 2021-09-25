ESIC scheme adds 13.21 lakh new members in July

During September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the ESI scheme.

July saw the highest number of new subscribers joining with the ESIC-run social security schemes in any month of the current fiscal, indicating an improvement in the job market scenario as lockdown and restriction on movement eased.

According to official data, around 13.21 lakh new members joined Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme in July 2021 as against 10.58 lakh in June, 8.87 lakh in May and 10.72 lakh in April.

The latest data, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), showed that of the total 13.21 lakh new enrollments in July, 2.26 lakh were women, the highest in any month in the current fiscal so far.

According to the report, in 2020-21, 1.15 crore new subscribers joined with the ESIC, lower than 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19.

Overall, 5.42 crore new subscribers joined the ESI scheme between September 2017 and July 2021.

The Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948 is applicable to non-seasonal, manufacturing establishments employing 10 or more workers. For health and medical institutions, the threshold limit is 20 or more workers. The wage ceiling is Rs 21,000 per month.