Employees’ Provident Fund, ESIC grievances: Streamlining procedures for speedy redressal, says Gangwar

By: |
New Delhi | Published: February 10, 2020 1:28:12 PM

In 2019, there were a total of 9,02,203 complaints on the EPFi Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) and out of them, 8,38,579 complaints were disposed of, as per official data provided to the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Employees' Provident Fund, epf, ESIC, santosh gangwar, EPFi Grievance Management System, EPFiGMS, labour reformsLabour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the House that the ministry is progressively reviewing and streamlining policies and procedures in relation to disposal of public grievances. (PTI)

The Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday said procedures and policies are being streamlined to ensure speedy redressal of grievances related to EPFO, ESIC and other entities under it. In 2019, there were a total of 9,02,203 complaints on the EPFi Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) and out of them, 8,38,579 complaints were disposed of, as per official data provided to the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the House that the ministry is progressively reviewing and streamlining policies and procedures in relation to disposal of public grievances. The grievances include those related to Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).

Related News

“Besides, various systemic reforms and Information Technology (IT) initiatives with an objective to achieve speedy redressal of grievances, have been taken up,” the minister said. The number of complaints related to the ministry on the Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) stood at 47,567 in 2019. Out of them, 46,283 complaints were disposed of.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Employees’ Provident Fund ESIC grievances Streamlining procedures for speedy redressal says Gangwar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Know why health insurers reject claims
2Your Money: Virtual credit card can save you from frauds
3Even a cashless health insurance claim may require you to pay; Here’s why