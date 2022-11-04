Dwarka Expressway: A promising real estate investment destination in NCR

Dwarka Expressway is strategically located in the vicinity of popular commercial centres of Gurgaon, having proximity to IGI Airport, and is flanked by the National Highway (NH) 48 or Delhi-Ajmer Expressway. NH-48 provides seamless connectivity to Manesar (An industrial Hub), Pachagaon and further towards Rajasthan. Because of its planned location, it is getting top picked by residents of Delhi NCR as a preferred investment destination. The approval of 8.4 meters corridor for the metro rail connectivity between Palam Vihar and Dwarka Sector 21 by the State Government, which is expected to start in 2023, is going to further bring a boom in the realty projects at Dwarka Expressway.

The improvement in infrastructures like the broadening of NH-8, expansion of Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and operational rapid metro have proven to be glowing. This fast-paced connectivity is making Dwarka Expressway an ideal site to live flawlessly in NCR. With the metro connectivity, this area is getting a high potential to attract residents as well as real estate developers leading to price appreciation. With metro connectivity, it is going to be a stone’s throw away distance from Delhi to Gurgaon. The proposed metro line is going to benefit the residents of west Delhi and Gurgaon. Moreover, passengers traveling to the Delhi Airport will have hassle-free transportation due to the check-in facilities at the Dwarka Sector 21 station.

The latest price trend of Dwarka Expressway provides a very good indication to investors or end-users on the direction where the property trend in Gurgaon is moving. Identifying the correct price movement for properties in Dwarka Expressway is very important to investors so that they can gain the maximum benefit by buying/ selling real estate assets at the right time. Price trend recommends buying properties for sale in Gurgaon at the downward trend and selling properties in the region at an upward trend.

The route will have seven stations, four in Gurugram and three in Delhi. Two of them will be interchange stations. Touted to be the next big real estate hotspot, Dwarka Expressway is witnessing the launch of many real estate projects. Sector 110, Sector 111, Sector 112, Sector 109, Sector 104, and Sector 101 are going to skyrocket in the region. The introduction of the Mass Rapid Transport System (RRTS) will result in a reduction in the usage of private vehicles & air pollution and an increase in the speed of road-based vehicles. This, in turn, will result in significant social benefits due to a reduction in fuel consumption, vehicle operating cost and travel time of passengers.

Additionally, the new foundation stone for the $5,618 billion Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project and the $590 billion Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory were both laid at Barhi in the Sonipat district. Along with the opening of a 106-crore Haryana Police house complex at Bhondsi in Gurugram and the nation’s first and longest elevated railway track, all these upgrades would make it simpler for the entire region to enjoy first-rate services and amenities that will satisfy all needs.

The eight-lane Dwarka Expressway stretching 18 kms long and 150-meter-wide will provide smooth connectivity between Gurugram, Delhi and Manesar. The developments around Dwarka Expressway are a mix of residential and commercial set-ups which will see a high rate of appreciation because of seamless connectivity of that area. The various residential options at Dwarka Expressway are available at a price lesser than most places in Gurugram. The response to the projects has been phenomenal as the buyers have started to realize the potential this area holds.

Once complete, it will provide faster access to the IGI Airport and major parts of Delhi. The completion of the expressway will not only benefit the developers and the buyers but will also give a new ray of hope to the real estate market of Gurugram.

(By Santosh Agarwal, CFO and Executive Director, Alpha Corp)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of financialexpress.com.