The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) may still be in the consultation stage, but employee organisations across the country are already presenting detailed proposals on what they believe the next pay revision should look like.

The latest such submission has come from the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA), which has sought a substantial increase in minimum pay, higher fitment factors for technical and safety-category employees, better career progression and enhanced allowances for railway engineers and supervisors.

The demands were presented during an interaction with the 8th Pay Commission in Hyderabad on May 19, 2026, where IRTSA General Secretary K.V. Ramesh made a detailed presentation on issues affecting Junior Engineers (JEs) and Senior Section Engineers (SSEs).

Why this presentation matters

While the 8th Pay Commission has not yet made any recommendation on salaries, fitment factors or allowances, presentations made by employee unions provide an indication of the expectations among various government employee groups.

In recent months, several organisations, including the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), defence employee bodies, pensioners’ associations and railway unions, have submitted their suggestions to the Commission.

The IRTSA memorandum stands out because it goes beyond a simple salary hike demand and focuses heavily on career stagnation, promotion bottlenecks and pay parity issues within the Railways.

What minimum pay has IRTSA proposed?

One of the most significant demands is a revised minimum pay of Rs 52,600 under the 8th Pay Commission.

The association argued that the existing pay structure needs to be recalibrated to reflect current economic realities and the responsibilities carried by technical supervisors working in safety-sensitive railway operations.

For context, the 7th Pay Commission fixed the minimum basic pay at Rs 18,000 with a fitment factor of 2.57.

Higher fitment factor for technical and safety categories

Perhaps the most closely watched part of the presentation relates to fitment factor demands.

IRTSA has proposed that while a fitment factor of 2.92 may be considered for lower levels, employees in technical and safety categories should receive a higher multiplier.

According to the association:

Fitment factor of 2.92 for Level-1

Fitment factor of 3.50 for Levels 6, 7 and 8

Fitment factor of 3.80 for Levels 9 to 12

The association argues that technical supervisors shoulder critical responsibilities related to railway safety, maintenance and operational reliability, warranting a differentiated approach.

If accepted, such a proposal would create a significant departure from the uniform fitment approach followed in previous pay commissions.

Push for higher status and revised pay structure

IRTSA has also sought structural changes in the railway hierarchy.

Among its major demands are:

Classification of Senior Section Engineers (SSEs) as Group-B gazetted officers.

A five-grade promotional structure beginning at Level-7 for Junior Engineers.

Correction of pay anomalies affecting technical supervisors.

Better alignment of vertical and horizontal pay relativities across departments.

The association told the Commission that many technical supervisors face prolonged stagnation, particularly in the SSE cadre, despite carrying significant operational responsibilities.

Career stagnation remains a key concern

A substantial portion of the presentation focused on promotions.

IRTSA highlighted what it described as severe career stagnation among technical supervisors, especially graduate engineers recruited directly as SSEs who often remain in the same grade for long periods.

The association attributed this partly to the limited number of Group-B posts available in railway technical departments. It urged the Commission to address promotion bottlenecks and create better career progression opportunities.

It also sought:

Inclusion of training periods for MACP calculations.

Retrospective implementation of MACP-related benefits from January 1, 2006.

Consideration of judicial rulings relating to MACP implementation.

Demand for better allowances

The association also pressed for improvements in various allowances.

These include: Night Duty Allowance, Overtime Allowance, Risk and Hardship Allowance and Production Control Organisation (PCO) Allowance.

IRTSA specifically opposed the withdrawal of PCO allowance for Level-8 SSEs and argued that the incentive framework within Indian Railways plays an important role in boosting productivity.

The association additionally proposed a Group Incentive Scheme for open-line engineers and staff linked to productivity benchmarks set by the Railway Board.

How does this compare with other 8th Pay Commission demands?

IRTSA’s proposals come at a time when multiple employee bodies have submitted their own recommendations.

The NC-JCM staff side, one of the most influential employee representative bodies, has been advocating a significantly higher fitment factor than the 7th Pay Commission and has consistently argued that salary revision should adequately account for inflation and rising living costs.

Several employee unions have also demanded:

A substantial increase in minimum pay.

Restoration and rationalisation of allowances.

Improvements in pension benefits.

Better promotion opportunities.

Resolution of long-pending pay anomalies.

Strengthening of MACP provisions.

While the exact numbers differ from one organisation to another, a common theme emerging from these consultations is that employees want the 8th Pay Commission to focus not only on salary increases but also on career progression and parity issues.

Where does the 8th Pay Commission stand now?

The Centre announced the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year, but the Commission is still in the consultation and evidence-gathering phase.

Various ministries, departments, employee federations, pensioners’ organisations and staff associations are currently presenting memoranda and suggestions.

At this stage:

No fitment factor has been finalised.

No recommendation on minimum pay has been made.

No decision has been taken on allowances or pension revision.

Consultations with stakeholders are continuing.

The Commission is expected to examine representations from different groups before preparing its recommendations for the government.

The bottom line

The IRTSA presentation offers a glimpse into the growing expectations surrounding the 8th Pay Commission. While its proposal for a ₹52,600 minimum pay and fitment factors of up to 3.80 may or may not find place in the final recommendations, it highlights the issues that many government employees want addressed—higher pay, faster career progression, better recognition of technical roles and stronger compensation for challenging working conditions.

With stakeholder consultations still underway, the coming months are likely to see more employee bodies place their demands before the Commission, making the 8th Pay Commission one of the most closely watched developments for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners.

Disclaimer: This article is based on representations and demands submitted by the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA) to the 8th Central Pay Commission and other publicly known employee union demands. These proposals are recommendations made by employee bodies and do not represent decisions or approvals by the Government of India or the 8th Pay Commission. Final recommendations of the Commission and the government’s acceptance thereof may differ substantially from the demands discussed in this article.