South Korean stock market saw a dramatic start to the week as the benchmark KOSPI index plunged more than 8% in early trade. This resulted in a temporary halt to trading through a circuit breaker mechanism.

The sharp fall, which quickly grabbed global attention, indicated growing investor concerns over technology stocks, interest rates, and geopolitical tension.

The sudden decline turned Monday into one of the most volatile trading sessions for South Korean equities in recent years. While bargain buying later helped reduce some of the losses, the sharp opening selloff highlighted how quickly market sentiment can change when multiple global risks emerge at the same time.

By late morning, the KOSPI had recovered part of its losses and moved back above the 7,600 mark.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons that triggered the selloff and how has the index performed –

Tech giants bear the burnt

The biggest pressure came from South Korea’s technology sector, which forms the backbone of the country’s stock market. Shares of major companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell sharply at the opening bell, dragging the broader market lower.

Samsung Electronics dropped below the 300,000 won level after falling nearly 10% in early trade, while SK Hynix also saw a steep decline. Other large companies including LG Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Hyundai Motor recorded losses close to double digits during the opening session.

Because technology stocks account for a significant portion of the KOSPI, weakness in these companies quickly spread across the broader market.

Circuit breaker activated

As selling intensified, the KOSPI fell over 8% from its previous closing level of 8,160.59. This decline triggered the Korea Exchange’s first-stage circuit breaker.

Under exchange rules, if the index drops by more than 8% and remains at that level for at least one minute, trading in listed stocks is suspended for 20 minutes.

The latest halt marked the ninth time a circuit breaker has been activated in the KOSPI market’s history and the third occurrence this year.

Global concerns add to pressure

Apart from tech selloff, geopolitical developments also contributed to market anxiety. Rising tension in West Asia pushed crude oil prices higher. This also added fresh concerns about inflation and economic growth.

For instance, due to the ongoing geopolitical conflicts, the rising oil oil prices can increase costs for businesses and consumers. This, in a way, creates another challenge for global markets that are already dealing with uncertainty around monetary policy.

Why are investors worried?

Apart from the other factor, another key trigger for the selloff came from developments in the United States. Investors reacted negatively after stronger-than-expected US employment data raised concerns that inflation may remain persistent.

The impact was also visible on Wall Street first, where technology shares suffered heavy losses.

How has the Kospi index performed in last 1 year?

Looking at the index performance, it has risen around 175% over the past year.

It has gained approximately 86% over the last six months and about 38% in the past three months. Kospi’s52-week range stands between 2,841.39-8,933.62.