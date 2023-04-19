Warren Buffett’s early business wins: From delivering newspapers, selling golf balls to being multi-billionaire

Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors and business magnates of all time. His journey to becoming a billionaire began with his early investments and savvy business decisions that helped him build his wealth and create a lasting legacy.

Buffett was born in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1930 and showed an interest in business from a young age, delivering newspapers and selling golf balls. He went on to attend the University of Nebraska and later earned a master’s degree in economics from Columbia University. After graduation, Buffett worked as a securities analyst and began investing in stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway and investments

In 1956, Buffett founded his own investment partnership with $100,000, including $10,000 of his own money. He focused on investing in undervalued stocks, looking for companies that were trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. One of his early investments was in a textile company called Berkshire Hathaway, which he acquired a large stake in and eventually took control of.

One of Warren Buffett’s most successful investments was in American Express in 1964. The company had suffered a major scandal, and its stock price had plummeted. Buffett saw an opportunity to invest in the company, and his investment paid off handsomely as American Express recovered and its stock price soared. Buffett also made strategic investments in other companies, including Coca-Cola and Gillette, which became some of Berkshire Hathaway’s most profitable holdings. He also made a successful bet against the dollar, investing heavily in international currencies and gold in the 2000s, which paid off as the dollar weakened.

Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy

Buffett’s investment philosophy was based on long-term value investing, focusing on the fundamentals of the companies he invested in rather than short-term market fluctuations. He believed in buying companies that were undervalued and holding onto them for the long term, rather than trading stocks frequently.

Buffett’s success as an investor was due in part to his discipline and patience. He was not swayed by market trends or fads, but instead stuck to his principles of value investing. He also focused on acquiring companies with strong brands and competitive advantages, which helped to sustain Berkshire Hathaway’s success over the years. In addition to his investments, Buffett also made strategic business decisions that helped to grow his wealth and influence. He was known for his ability to identify undervalued companies and turn them around, including investing in companies like Geico and Dairy Queen.

Warren Buffett’s philanthropy

Buffett was also known for his philanthropy and commitment to giving back. He pledged to give away the majority of his wealth to charitable causes, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which he has supported with billions of dollars in donations. Warren Buffett’s early investments, business decisions, and moves all played a crucial role in his success and wealth today. His focus on long-term value investing, discipline, and strategic acquisitions helped him to build a lasting legacy and become one of the most influential and respected business magnates of our time.