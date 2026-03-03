The escalation of conflict across the Middle East has sent ripples through global markets after joint US-Israel airstrikes resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In its latest assessment, UBS expects initial market volatility to remain high as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for one-fifth of global oil demand, faces potential disruption to energy flows.

Regional equity markets have already seen a 2-5% drop. The report suggests that the long-term economic damage might be contained if the disruption to energy infrastructure remains temporary and the Trump administration prioritizes domestic fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections.

Strategic implications of the US-Iran conflict according to UBS

The following points detail the primary risks and market projections as documented in the UBS House View:

Energy supply at the crossroads: The Swiss lender noted that 2.1 crore barrels of oil move daily through the Strait of Hormuz from nations including Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While shipping companies have already curbed transit as a precaution, UBS believes that Iran may lack the military capacity to sustain a long-term blockade against a heavy US presence.

Gold and commodity surge: Gold prices reached $5,277 per ounce just before the weekend, nearing record highs. UBS maintains that a mid-single-digit allocation to gold can enhance diversification and buffer against geopolitical risks.

Inflation and central bank responses: Analysis from UBS indicate that a 10% rise in gasoline prices typically adds about 0.2 percentage points to headline inflation in the first month, with a cumulative impact of 0.3% to 0.4%. However, UBS analysts suggest that major central banks are unlikely to overreact with immediate rate hikes, as they prefer not to base policy on one-off price spikes.

Impact on Asian markets: China remains particularly exposed as it sources 13% of its water-bound oil imports from Iran. UBS suggests that while this is a headwind, larger economies have likely been preparing by building strategic reserves to mitigate such supply shocks.

The midterm election factor: The report mentions that the US administration will likely be wary of letting oil prices spiral for too long, given the political risks associated with high fuel costs leading into the November midterm elections.

Resilience of global energy infrastructure

The primary concern for the Indian economy remains the cost of crude, yet the Swiss bank remains cautiously optimistic about the duration of the shock. According to the UBS report, “Our base case remains that there will be only a brief disruption to the global supply of energy. We expect any initial rise in the price of oil to reverse, at least partially, once it becomes clear that supply disruptions are temporary, critical oil infrastructure is not destroyed, and the need for continued military action fades.”

Diversification as a defense mechanism

Rather than exiting the markets during this period of high friction, the analysis suggests that holding broad equity indices is a more sustainable path. The UBS research team states, “Historically, the impact of geopolitical shocks on markets has tended to be short-lived, unless they morph into economic shocks. Making snap decisions to de-risk portfolios amid geopolitical conflict has historically not been a profitable strategy.”

The outlook for emerging markets and defence

Despite the chaos across West Asia, the Swiss firm sees a potential 10% rise in US indices by the end of 2026, with significant growth expected in India, China, and Japan. The report clarifies their stance on specific sectors, noting that “In Europe, we favour leaders across sectors, including stocks from the defense sector, which offer structural growth, and have also proven to be good portfolio protection in an uncertain geopolitical environment.”

Conclusion

The situation remains fluid as the three-person constitutional council in Tehran begins the succession process following the death of Khamenei. While the immediate reaction in the Middle East has seen regional markets tumble by as much as 5%, the UBS analysis emphasizes that the sensitivity of the global economy to oil prices has actually decreased over the decades.

By maintaining a diversified stance across quality fixed income and commodities, the firm suggests that the current volatility may eventually give way to a refocus on global economic fundamentals.