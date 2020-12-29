U.S stocks: Wall Street opens at record high on fiscal aid relief, Covid-19 vaccine optimism

A United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio, which displays indices and stocks down, in Times Square, New York. (AP Photo/File)

Wall Street’s main indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.1 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 30,492.07. The S&P 500 rose 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3750.01, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 66.0 points, or 0.51%, to 12,965.388 at the opening bell.