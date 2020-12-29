  • MORE MARKET STATS

U.S stocks: Wall Street opens at record high on fiscal aid relief, Covid-19 vaccine optimism

December 29, 2020 8:28 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.1 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 30,492.07. The S&P 500 rose 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3750.01, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 66.0 points, or 0.51%, to 12,965.388 at the opening bell.

US Stocks Wall Street opens at record high on fiscal aid relief, Covid 19 vaccine optimismA United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio, which displays indices and stocks down, in Times Square, New York. (AP Photo/File)

Wall Street’s main indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year.

