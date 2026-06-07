Brokerage consensus stocks: Dalal Street’s top brokerages are largely in agreement on seven stocks that could deliver returns ranging from 6% to 32%. Leading the pack is Inox Wind with the highest estimated upside of 32%, while Adani Ports & SEZ offers the lowest projected gain of 6%. Titan Company, Cummins India, LTIMindtree, InterGlobe Aviation and Lenskart Solutions also feature among the consensus buy picks.

Top brokerage recommendations

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal remains extremely bullish on the airline, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 5,600, which offers a 27% upside from current levels. The brokerage is betting on the company’s accelerating strategy to own more of its aircraft, which they believe will lead to a much stronger balance sheet and long-term value. They expect the revenue to grow at a steady clip of 13% as the company expands its reach into more lucrative international routes.

Jefferies

Jefferies analysis is also firmly in the ‘Buy’ camp, setting their target price at Rs 5,500, which suggests a 24.9% upside. They have been tracking the company closely and believe the current demand base in India is strong enough to support IndiGo’s ambitious growth plans. The firm has a history of keeping this stock as a top pick because it sees the airline as a fundamental winner in the Indian aviation sector.

Nuvama

Nuvama provides a third ‘Buy’ recommendation for the stock, projecting a target price of Rs 5,054 and an upside of 14.7%. They describe the airline as nimble and capable of turning near-term challenges into long-term opportunities by using its successful domestic playbook in international markets. Their data shows that the stock has a strong tendency to rebound strongly within six to twenty-four months after any significant price drop.

Titan Company

Motilal Oswal

The team at Motilal Oswal is sticking to their guns with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 5,250, which translates into a potential upside of 24%. They are convinced that the company’s superior positioning in the market is almost impossible for others to replicate because of its deep sourcing networks and massive brand loyalty. Their analysis projects a profit growth rate of 23% over the next two years, supported by a strategy that targets premium buyers who are less affected by price swings.

JM Financial

JM Financial analysts are holding a ‘Buy’ recommendation with a target price of Rs 4,900, which offers a 22% upside. They are impressed by how the jewelry business continues to outperform other branded players, regardless of how the broader economy is moving. The firm sees the jewelry store count reaching nearly 1,350 locations, which they believe proves the expansion story is still very much alive and well.

Nuvama

Nuvama sits at a target price of Rs 5,030, showing an upside of 18.9%. Their team recently attended the analyst day where management explained how they plan to double jewelry revenue by the year 2030. They are betting on the continued shift of the industry from unorganized local shops to large, formal players who can offer better transparency and variety.

Cummins India

Citi

Citi analysts have a high conviction ‘Buy’ on the stock, recently raising their target price to Rs 6,700, which implies an upside of 13.9%. They were impressed by a strong set of quarterly numbers where the company beat street estimates across the board, mainly thanks to a massive 48% jump in its power generation business. The firm believes the total return for the stock will be even higher when you factor in a healthy dividend yield.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. also carries a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,600, suggesting a 12% upside. They expect the company to deliver a profit growth rate of 21% over the next two years, led by its distribution and export segments. The firm has rolled forward its valuation to capture the long-term gains they expect from high-growth segments like data centers and infrastructure.

Lenskart Solutions

JM Financial

JM Financial has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 585, which represents a 13% upside. They are particularly excited about the company’s vertically integrated model, where it controls everything from manufacturing to the final retail sale. This setup allows the company to maintain much better unit economics than its competitors while scaling up at a rapid pace.

BofA Securities

Bank of America is also recommending a ‘Buy’ with a price objective of Rs 575, pointing to a potential upside of 10.4%. They view the company as the most attractive stock within its specific cluster, expecting it to deliver a total return of at least 10% within the next year. The analysts believe the company has a clear vision for scaling its operations both in India and in international markets.

Conclusion

Major financial houses have a positive recommendation on these stocks on the back of several factors.

Titan and IndiGo stand out as the primary targets where multiple brokers see significant upside, backed by aggressive expansion and dominant market positions.

Cummins and Lenskart also enjoy strong support, with analysts focusing on their ability to maintain high margins while scaling their operations to meet rising demand.

Disclaimer: The stock ratings, target prices, and growth projections discussed in this report are based on institutional equity research from various brokerages and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations for retail investors. Equity investments in cyclical sectors like aviation, consumer discretionary, and capital goods are subject to significant market risks, including fuel price volatility, regulatory changes, and raw material cost inflation. Because individual financial goals, risk thresholds, and investment horizons vary extensively, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial professional before executing any fresh capital allocations based on these brokerage forecasts.

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