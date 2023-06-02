Tata Motors, Titan, Britannia, Metro Brands among 125 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 13 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading marginally in green in the intraday trade on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 30.40 points or 0.16% to 18,518.15 and BSE Sensex gained 87.64 points or 0.14% to 62,516.18. The broader market indices were trading broadly in green with Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.60%. The volatility index, India VIX fell 4.16% to 11.12. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 116.65 points or 0.27% to 43,906.85, Nifty Auto rose 99.05 points or 0.69% to 14,356.05, Nifty Metal jumped 74.35 points or 1.26% to 5,958.55 and Nifty Realty surged 7.45 points or 1.54% to 491.45. Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Cyient and Coal India.

NSE Nifty 50 Losers and Gainers

Apollo Hospitals, HeroMotocorp, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were the gainers while Adani Enterprises, BPCL, HDFC Life, TCS, Eicher Motors, HCL Tech, Divis Lab and Wipro were the losers.

Volume Gainers

Tainwala Chemical and Plastic (I), Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Graphite India, Nureca, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Autoline Industries, Ganga Forging, HEG, The Hi-Tech Gears, Aurum PropTech, Hemisphere Properties India, Manaksia Aluminium Company, Gyscoal Alloys, Nandani Creation, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, R.P.P. Infra Projects, Sastasundar, Ventures, Creative Newtech, Murudeshwar Ceramics, Cyient and Hardwyn India were among the volume gainers.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Edelweiss Financial Services, Hexa Tradex, Lagnam Spintex Limited Lexus Granito (India), Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Sheetal Cool Products, Future Enterprises, Godha Cab Insulat Ltd-RE, Goenka Diamond and Jewels, Siti Networks, Sintex Plastics Technology and Suumaya Industries were among the 13 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

3M India, Aditya Birla Capital, Action Construction Equipment, Andhra Cements, Anant Raj, The Anup Engineering, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Asian Hotels (North), Aurionpro Solutions, Aurobindo Pharma, Avalon Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Brand Concepts, Bharat Dynamics, Beardsell, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bharat Wire Ropes, Birla Corporation, Britannia Industries, CCL Products (India), Choice International, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Control Print, Craftsman Automation, CRISIL, Cyient, Datamatics Global Services, Delta Corp, Dev Information Technology, DLF, EIH, Electrosteel Castings, eMudhra, EPL, Foods & Inns, Force Motors, Foseco India, Geekay Wires, Globus Spirits, Gravita India, Hardwyn India, Hariom Pipe Industries, Hindware Home Innovation, The Hi-Tech Gears, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indo Count Industries, IFGL Refractories, The Indian Hotels Company, Indo Tech Transformers, ITD Cementation India, IZMO, JITF Infralogistics, KDDL, KEI Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, KPIT Technologies, L&T Finance Holdings, Linc, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Maharashtra Seamless, Manaksia, Mankind Pharma, Manorama Industries, Metro Brands, Minda Corporation, Mold-Tek Technologies, NBCC (India), NCC, Newgen Software Technologies, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Nucleus Software Exports, Onward Technologies, ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals, Pavna Industries, Persistent Systems, Power Finance Corporation, Procter & Gamble Health, Polycab India, Power Mech Projects, REC, Repro India, Revathi Equipment, RPP Infra Projects, R Systems International, Saksoft, Salzer Electronics, Sandhar Technologies, Sanghvi Movers, Sanofi India, Satin Creditcare Network, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Servotech Power Systems, Shanthi Gears, Shreyans Industries, Star Cement, Sundram Fasteners, Swaraj Engines, Syngene International, Talbros Automotive Components, Tata Motors, TD Power Systems, Thangamayil Jewellery, Titan Company, Trent, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Titagarh Wagons, Vascon Engineers, Venus Pipes & Tubes, VA Tech Wabag, Walchandnagar Industries, Windlas Biotech, Wonderla Holidays, Zensar Technologies and Zen Technologies were among the 125 stocks that hit 52-week high.