scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Stocks to watch: Zomato, L&T, Sun Pharma, LTIMindtree, Schaeffler India

A look at the key stocks that are in news in trade today.

Written by Sumana Sarkar
Updated:
share market
Zomato, Sun Pharma, LTIMindtree among key stocks to watch today.

Here is a look at some of the top stocks to watch out for in trade today-

Zomato: A Tiger Global-backed VC fund, Internet Fund III offloaded 1.43% stake via a block deal on Monday. At Rs 91 a share, the deal value amounted to Rs 1,115 crore. The stock closed Monday’s trade up 1.5% and the key buyers included Kotak MF (41 million shares), Societe General (38.4 million), Axis MF (19.7 million), and Morgan Stanley Asia (15.3 million). Goldman Sachs Singapore, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage were other buyers.

Also Read

L&T: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has fixed September 12, 2023 as the record date for determining the entitlement and eligibility of equity shareholders for participation in the company’s share buyback plan.

Also Read

Sun Pharma: The drugmaker is in news on plans to allocate 7-8% of sales this financial year towards R&D. It aims to increase specialty and also widen the range of products across categories.

LTIMindtree: The company announced a strategic collaboration with CAST AI, a leading SaaS company that specializes in automated cost optimization for customers who run their cloud-native applications on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. The partnership will help companies save, on average, over 60 percent on cloud costs as they modernize legacy applications for cloud migration.

Also Read

Schaeffler India:The company has approved the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions (Koovers), a Bengaluru-based spare parts solutions company for approximately Rs 142 crore. This company serves the aftermarket workshops via a B-to-B e-commerce platform.

More Stories on
Stocks in focus

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 08:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS