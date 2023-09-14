scorecardresearch
Stocks to watch: Bombay Dyeing, NBCC, IRCTC, Wipro, BEML, NTPC

GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. Here’s a look at the stocks to watch in trade on Thursday.

Written by FE Business
stocks to watch
NBCC, IRCTC, Wipro, BEML and NTPC are some of the key stocks to watch in trade. (Photo: PTI)

Bombay Dyeing: The company has announced that it will monetize the land parcel at Worli for Rs. 5,200 crore. The Board of Directors approved the proposal to sell the land parcel of about 22 acres (along with the associated FSI) in Worli, Mumbai to Goisu Realty (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development Company) in 2 phases.

Wipro: It has announced the launch of its Cyber Defense Center (CDC) in Dusseldorf, Germany. Wipro’s CDCs are positioned around the globe to provide localised support, as well as fulfill customers’ cybersecurity and compliance requirements. As part of Wipro and Microsoft’s global partnership, this center will leverage Microsoft’s portfolio of cybersecurity products, specifically the Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and Defender for IoT (Internet of Things) solutions.

NBCC, SAIL: NBCC has received work order valued Rs 180 crore from SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant for Consultancy & Project Management for upcoming Infrastructural (Bokaro Steel Plant) related projects.

IRCTC: The company has signed MoU with Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSTRC) to enable MSRTC’s online bus booking services via IRCTC’s bus booking portal/website. MSRTC will provide API’s of its online bus ticketing system to IRCTC who in turn will Integrate MSRTC Bus Ticketing APIs on its website http://www.bus.irctc.co.in and Mobile Apps.

BEML, Alstom, NTPC: PM Modi to announce rail projects worth over Rs 6,300 crore in Chhattisgarh today. He will dedicate several rail projects which include Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, 3rd rail line between Champa to Jamga, and 3rd rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur. He will dedicate the Merry-Go-Round (MGR) system Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS).

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 08:42 IST

