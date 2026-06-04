Specialty chemicals may not always be visible in daily life. But they are present almost everywhere. They go into medicines, agrochemicals, paints, adhesives, personal care products, textiles, electronics and industrial materials. These chemicals often decide how a final product performs. They can make a product stronger, safer, more durable or more efficient.

The sector, however, has faced a difficult phase in recent years. Weak global demand hurt exports. Destocking by global customers reduced order flows. Pricing pressure from China also affected Indian companies. At the same time, volatile raw material costs put pressure on profitability.

But the situation is slowly changing. Demand is stabilising in some pockets. Companies are also focusing on better product mix, higher-value molecules, cost control and improved capacity utilisation. In this phase, some companies have managed to protect their margins better than others. This article looks at three specialty chemical companies that have shown strong operating margin expansion.

For this screen, we considered specialty chemical companies with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 5,000 crore. We then looked at their operating profit margin over the last three years. The focus was not only on high margins. The focus was on companies where operating margins expanded meaningfully during the period. This helped identify businesses that improved profitability even in a challenging cycle.

#1 Navin Fluorine International: Vertical Integration Drives 33% OPM

Navin Fluorine International is primary engaged in producing refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers contract research and manufacturing services. Its portfolio includes 50+ fluorinated compounds developed over the years.

Navin Fluorine International Finance Performance

Metric Performance FY24 Operating Profit Margin 19% FY26 Operating Profit Margin 33% 3-Year OPM Expansion +14 percentage points FY26 PAT Growth 124% YoY FY26 Revenue Growth 41% YoY ROCE 21.4% EV/EBITDA 32.6x Source: Screener.in and Q4 earnings call transcripts

Margin Transformation: Navigating the 14 Percentage Point Surge

Navin Fluorine International stood out in the specialty chemicals pack as its operating profit margin (OPM) expanded sharply over the last three years. The company’s OPM moved from 19% in FY24 to 23% in FY25 and 33% in FY26. This marks a 14-percentage point expansion during the period.

The improvement was also visible in its latest quarterly numbers. For Q4 FY26, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 938 crore, up 34% year-on-year (YoY). Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 213 crore, up 124% YoY. For FY26, revenue grew 41% to Rs 3,314 crore, while PAT rose to Rs 664 crore up 129.8% YoY.

Production Pipelines: Segmental Volumes and FY27 Contract Visibility

The company said FY26 was supported by broad-based growth across its three business verticals. Its HPP business reported Q4 revenue growth of 20% YoY to Rs 393 crore. Specialty Chemicals revenue grew 39% YoY to Rs 360 crore. CDMO revenue grew 61% YoY to Rs 186 crore. The growth was helped by better volumes, improved realisations, new molecules and stronger execution.

The margin expansion also reflects a better business mix. Management said around 70% of the Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) improvement came from capacities coming onstream and higher volumes. The remaining 30% came from pricing actions. This is important for the article’s theme. The company is not only growing sales. It is also converting growth into better operating profitability.

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The company also highlighted order visibility in Specialty Chemicals. It said the segment has a robust pipeline for FY27. In agrochemicals, management said it had worked on around 13 new molecules during FY26 and had visibility for nearly 80% capacity utilisation. In CDMO, the company is working on around 50-55 molecules, with a balanced mix of early-stage, late-stage and commercial molecules.

On valuations, the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA of 32.6 times, compared with its 5-year EV/EBITDA of 41.8 times. This is still above the industry EV/EBITDA of 15.8 times. Return ratios remain healthy, with Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) at 21.4% and Return on Equity (ROE) at 20.3%. The valuation is not cheap compared with the sector. But the premium partly reflects its margin expansion, stronger balance sheet and visible project pipeline.

Overall, Navin Fluorine fits the central theme of specialty chemical companies with improving operating profitability. The sharp rise in OPM over FY24-FY26 was backed by revenue growth, better utilisation, pricing actions and new capacity additions. The next phase will depend on timely commissioning of projects and whether the company can sustain margins as new capacities move from investment to revenue generation.

In the past year, the share price of Navin Fluorine International rallied 60.4%.

Navin Flourine International – 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Aether Industries: Capacity Validation and Core Niche Expansion

Incorporated in 2013, Aether Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals. The company is sole Indian manufacturer for chemicals such as 4-(2-Methoxyethyl) Phenol (4MEP), and 3-Methoxy-2-Methylbenzoyl Chloride (MMBC), Thiophene-2-Ethanol (T2E), Ortho Tolyl Benzo Nitrile (OTBN), N-Octyl-D-Glucamine, Delta-Valerolactone, and Bifenthrin Alcohol.

Aether Industries Financial Performance

Metric Performance FY24 Operating Profit Margin 22% FY26 Operating Profit Margin 31% 3-Year OPM Expansion +9 percentage points FY26 Revenue Growth 38% YoY FY26 PAT Growth 39% YoY ROCE 11.9% EV/EBITDA 39.1x Source: Screener.in and Q4 FY26 earnings call transcript

Aether Industries reported a stronger FY26, helped by better product pricing, new customer additions and scale-up across manufacturing sites. Revenue from operations rose 38% YoY to Rs 1,160.1 crore in FY26. PAT grew 39% YoY to Rs 219.5 crore.

The company’s Q4 performance was softer on a sequential basis. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 305.1 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 318.8 crore in Q3 FY26. PAT was Rs 54 crore, against Rs 64.5 crore in the previous quarter. Management attributed the decline to one-off factors. These included the absence of an insurance claim income booked in Q3, an inventory loss provision after a fire at an external warehouse, and year-end provisions.

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Structural Scaling: Commissioning Timelines for Site 5 and Site 4

The broader operating story remains tied to expansion. The company said three new large-scale manufacturing products from Site 5, including two pharmaceutical products and one agrochemical product, are expected to be commissioned by the end of May or the first week of June 2026. Validation batches have been completed and orders are already in hand. Site 4 also saw revenue rise from Rs 50 crore to Rs 220 crore, becoming 19% of total sales.

R&D Infrastructure: Capital Expenditure in Laboratory and Fume Hood Capacities

Aether is also investing in R&D to support future CRAMS demand. It has completed an interim R&D expansion with two new labs, 18 fume hoods and a 400 MHz NMR machine. Commercialisation from this expansion is expected from Q2 FY27. A larger new R&D facility is also under construction. It is expected to be commissioned in Q2 FY28 and will include 15 new labs and nearly 140 fume hoods.

The company is also seeing traction from global customers. It completed more than 50 customer and certification audits and added 19 marquee clients during the year. Management said CRAMS and CEM together contributed 55% of revenue and could rise to more than 70% in the coming years. The company is also seeing opportunities in material science, oil and gas, and semiconductor materials.

On valuations, Aether trades at an EV/EBITDA of 39.1 times, below its 3-year EV/EBITDA of 52 times, but still above the industry level of 15.8 times. Return ratios are moderate, with ROCE at 11.9% and ROE at 9.7%. The valuation still factors in growth from new sites and R&D-led customer wins. The key test will be execution. Site 5 commercialisation, working capital reduction and margin stability will decide whether the recent OPM expansion can sustain.

In the past year, the share price of Aether Industries rallied 46%.

Aether Industries – 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#3 Vinati Organics: Defending Profitability via ATBS Market Dominance

Incorporated in 1989, Vinati Organics manufactures specialty organic intermediaries

and Monomers.

Vinati Organics Financial Performance

Metric Performance FY24 Operating Profit Margin 25% FY26 Operating Profit Margin 31% 3-Year OPM Expansion +6 percentage points FY26 Net Income Growth Stable YoY FY26 PAT Growth 9% YoY ROCE 21.3% EV/EBITDA 18.4x Source: Screener.in and Q4 FY26 earnings call transcript

Vinati Organics reported a steady FY26 performance in a difficult chemical cycle. On a consolidated basis, net income remained almost flat at Rs 2,280 crore. PAT increased 9% YoY to Rs 444 crore. The numbers show that the company protected profitability even without strong revenue growth.

The latest quarter showed better sequential momentum. Consolidated net income fell to Rs 611 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 648 crore reported a year ago. PAT rose 7.8% YoY to Rs 138 crore. The improvement was helped by better operational performance and recovery in some product lines.

Protecting Profits: Managing Structural Pressures and Chinese Volume Competition

Acrylamido Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid (ATBS) remained the key business for Vinati. The company said its global market share in ATBS stayed strong. Demand had softened from October 2025, but management said recovery was visible. It expects 15-20% volume growth in ATBS in FY27. The company has also completed ATBS capacity expansion. Higher utilisation is expected to come through more meaningfully in FY28.

Downstream Expansion: ATBS Capacity Ramp-up and Niche Additive Launches

Other segments also supported the margin story. Butyl phenols delivered steady performance. IB and HP-MTBE were stable and are expected to deliver double-digit growth in FY27. The customized products segment grew 10% YoY. The antioxidants business grew 15% YoY despite a tough market. Management expects company-level volume growth of around 15% in FY27.

The company is also moving towards more value-added products. Vinati plans to launch new niche chemicals for fragrance, personal care, food additives, plastic additives and downstream derivatives. It has guided for Rs 200-250 crore capex in FY27. VOPL is expected to start contributing from Q3 FY27 after process reengineering. Management also said it may keep investing around Rs 250-300 crore annually over the next three to five years.

On valuations, Vinati trades at an EV/EBITDA of 18.4 times, compared with its 5-year EV/EBITDA of 32.8 times. It is closer to the industry EV/EBITDA of 16 times than the other high-growth names in the list. Return ratios remain healthy, with ROCE at 21.3% and ROE at 16.2%.

Overall, Vinati fits the article’s theme because its margins improved despite sector pressure. The company faced demand swings, raw material issues and Chinese competition in antioxidants. But it still protected profitability. The next phase will depend on ATBS volume growth, VOPL ramp-up and successful launch of new value-added products.

In the past year, the share price of Vinati Organics is down 28.8%.

Vinati Organics – 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Conclusion

The specialty chemicals sector has had a tough few years. Demand was weak. Pricing pressure was high. China also remained a challenge.

Still, some companies improved their margins. This shows better product mix, cost control and stronger execution.

The key question now is whether they can sustain these margins as demand recovers. If they do, the recent margin expansion may become a more meaningful sign of business strength.

Specialty Chemical Margin Stocks: Growth vs Returns vs Valuation

Metric Navin Fluorine Aether Industries Vinati Organics 3-Year OPM Expansion +14 percentage points +9 percentage points +6 percentage points FY26 Revenue Growth 41% 38% Stable FY26 PAT Growth 130% 39% 9% FY26 RoE 20.3% 9.7% 16.2% EV/EBITDA Current 32.6x 39.1x 18.4x Industry EV/EBITDA 15.8x 15.8x 16.0x Key Theme Fluorochemicals, HPP & CDMO scale-up Site 5, CRAMS & CEM expansion ATBS, antioxidants & downstream products

The table shows that margin expansion came in different ways. Some companies grew fast. Others protected profits in a weak cycle. The key test now is whether these margins can hold as new projects scale up.

You can track how these are progressing by adding stocks to your watchlist.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.