Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; all eyes on TCS Q4 results, may post strong revenue growth

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the red on Monday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty
Today all eyes would be on Q4 corporate earnings by IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Also, Infosys said on Sunday it would consider a proposal to buy back of its shares at its board meeting scheduled for April 14.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick-off earnings season next week with its fourth-quarter FY21 results scheduled on Monday, April 12, 2021. TCS share price surged 11 per cent in Jan-Mar 2021, and 16 per cent so far this year (YTD). During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Nifty IT index jumped 6.61 per cent, as against a rise of 5 per cent in the Nifty 50 index. Analysts expect TCS to see sequential growth with revenue from two large deals with total contract value (TCV) of US 1.3bn-2.6 bn (Postbank Systems and Prudential Financial) ramp-up in multiple $50-100 million deals won in the preceding quarter.
Highlights
Jefferies recovery tracker (JRT) averaged 102% in Mar’21, -1ppt MoM, partly as urban activity tapered down somewhat on rising COVID cases. Localised lockdowns are getting more stringent, and we believe near term economic activity trajectory could dip somewhat. We have turned defensive to build in near term lockdown risks. OWT IT Svcs, UWT Fin. Other top picks – RIL, Tata Steel, Concor, PGRD, GPL, Colgate, Dr Reddy’s & Maruti.
Four of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,14,744.44 crore to their total market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed gains in their valuation, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India witnessed losses in their market capitalisation.
Equity benchmark indices could be staring at a weak opening to the week’s first trading session with SGX Nifty plummeting over 200 points during the early hours of Monday. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 49,591 points while Nifty 50 is placed at 14,834 points. On the charts, the Nifty has remained range-bound for the last few trading sessions and is likely to continue treading on the same path, as it sits just below the crucial resistance zone of 14,950-15,000. Global cues were also mixed on Monday morning.
Software services giant Infosys said on Sunday it would consider a proposal to buy back of its shares at its forthcoming board meeting scheduled for April 14. The board will meet to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and year ended March. Infosys completed its first buyback of Rs 13,000 crore in December 2017, comprising 11.3 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 1,150 per share. It also announced a buy-back in early 2019 for an amount of Rs 8,260 crore and bought back 11.05 crore share at an average price of Rs 747.38 per equity share.
India’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick-off earnings season next week with its fourth-quarter FY21 results scheduled on Monday, April 12, 2021. TCS share price surged 11 per cent in Jan-Mar 2021, and 16 per cent so far this year (YTD). During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Nifty IT index jumped 6.61 per cent, as against a rise of 5 per cent in the Nifty 50 index. Analysts believe that growth in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal has continued to be driven by a supportive demand environment and large deal wins.
