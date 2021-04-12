Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; all eyes on TCS Q4 results, may post strong revenue growth

Today all eyes would be on Q4 corporate earnings by IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Also, Infosys said on Sunday it would consider a proposal to buy back of its shares at its board meeting scheduled for April 14.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the red on Monday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 107.50 points or 0.72 per cent down at 14,764.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Today all eyes would be on Q4 corporate earnings by IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Also, Infosys said on Sunday it would consider a proposal to buy back of its shares at its board meeting scheduled for April 14. On the macroeconomic front, industrial production for February and CPI inflation for March will be released on Monday. Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat in early trade while the Topix index gained marginally. South Korea’s Kospi advanced nearly half a per cent. In overnight trade on Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow rose to close at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.89 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.77 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.51 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick-off earnings season next week with its fourth-quarter FY21 results scheduled on Monday, April 12, 2021. TCS share price surged 11 per cent in Jan-Mar 2021, and 16 per cent so far this year (YTD). During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Nifty IT index jumped 6.61 per cent, as against a rise of 5 per cent in the Nifty 50 index. Analysts expect TCS to see sequential growth with revenue from two large deals with total contract value (TCV) of US 1.3bn-2.6 bn (Postbank Systems and Prudential Financial) ramp-up in multiple $50-100 million deals won in the preceding quarter.

