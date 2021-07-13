  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Market LIVE SGX Nifty up 118 pts Sensex Nifty to open higher IIP grows 29.3% in May CPI eases in June

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 118 pts, Sensex, Nifty to open higher; IIP grows 29.3% in May, CPI eases in June

Updated: July 13, 2021 8:41:41 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Monday.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveSGX Nifty hinted at a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty, surging 118.50 points to 15,806.50 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Monday. SGX Nifty hinted at a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty, surging 118.50 points to 15,806.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will first react to IIP and CPI inflation data, that were released post-market hours. In the previous session, the 30-share index ended at 52,373, while the Nifty 50 settled below 15,700. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.75 per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.72 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.6 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices closed at their highest levels ever.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.35 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.21 per cent.

The index of industrial production (IIP) grew 29.3 per cent on-year in May, driven mainly by a favourable base. While retail inflation unexpectedly dropped in June to 6.26 per cent from a six-month high of 6.30 per cent in May but still stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance level for a second straight month, as price pressure remains elevated across food and fuel segments. The country’s factory output witnessed a growth of 29.3 per cent on-year to 116.6 during the month of May.

    08:41 (IST)13 Jul 2021
    RIL, Info Edge, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Mindtree, Tatva Chintan IPO, bank stocks in focus

    Nifty futures surged higher and were trading 137.50 points or 0.88 per cent up at 15,825.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will first react to IIP and CPI inflation data, that were released post market hours. Moreover, investors will watch first-quarter earnings of FY22, stock-specific development, pace of vaccination drive, new delta variant of COVID, rupee movement against US dollar and crude oil prices.

    08:23 (IST)13 Jul 2021
    MobiKwik eyes Rs 1,900 crore from IPO, files papers

    Mobikwik aims to raise up to Rs 1,900 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), preliminary documents filed with Sebi on Monday showed. The offer consists of fresh issuance worth Rs 1,500 crore and a Rs 400-crore offer for sale (OFS) by a clutch of existing shareholders, including founders Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku.

    08:07 (IST)13 Jul 2021
    Wall Street indices end at highest ever levels

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices closed at their highest levels ever. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.35 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.21 per cent.

    08:07 (IST)13 Jul 2021
    Asian stocks climb higher

    Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.75 per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.72 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.6 per cent.

    08:06 (IST)13 Jul 2021
    CPI inflation stays above RBI comfort zone

    Retail inflation unexpectedly dropped a tad in June to 6.26% from a six-month high of 6.30% in May but still stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance level for a second straight month, as price pressure remains elevated across food and fuel segments.

    08:04 (IST)13 Jul 2021
    Base effect drives up IIP growth to 29.3% in May

    The index of industrial production (IIP) grew 29.3% year-on-year in May, driven mainly by a favourable base. However, the IIP in May was 13.9% lower than the pre-pandemic level (the same month in 2019). It also witnessed a sequential moderation in the wake of the localised lockdowns, suggesting a sustained industrial recovery is still far.

