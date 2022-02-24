Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 1000 pts, Nifty below 16650 in pre-open as Putin orders troops to enter Ukraine

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap down opening on Thursday, a day of monthly F&O expiry.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap down opening on Thursday, a day of monthly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 242.50 points or 1.42 per cent down at 16820.50 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade. In the previous session, headline indices extended losses to the sixth consecutive session. Sensex closed 68 points or 0.12% lower at 57,232 while NSE Nifty 50 ended 29 points or 0.17% lower at 17,063. Asian stock markets were trading with cuts as investors continued monitoring the intensifying crisis surrounding Ukraine. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.25 per cet, and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia lost 2.5 per cent. Wall Street’s major indexes ended sharply lower on Wednesday, extending their recent rout as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and the U.S. State Department said a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains potentially imminent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.85 points, the S&P 500 lost 79.26 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.03 points.

India Ratings has revised downwards its GDP growth forecast for 2021-22 to 8.6 per cent from the consensus 9.2 per cent projected earlier. The National Statistical Organisation (NSO), which has forecast 9.2 per cent real GDP growth for the year, will release the second advance estimate of national income on Monday.