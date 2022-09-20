Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls are likely to take charge on Dalal Street, and Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 may open higher, hinted SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures traded 120 pts up on the Singapore Exchange, signalling that domestic equity markets were headed for a positive start. Global cues for positive as Wall Street stocks ended higher overnight, and Asian markets were up in morning trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.91%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.51%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix index also rose. The Kospi in South Korea added 0.37%, while the Kosdaq was 1.04% higher. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rallied 300 points to 59,141, while the Nifty50 climbed 92 points to 17,622.

Markets globally will be closely keeping an eye on the US Fed’s next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that is scheduled for September 20-21. Markets have already priced in at least another 75 bps increase in interest rate. However, a super-sized 100 bps or full percentage point rate hike is also not off the table. Most economists expect a jumbo rate hike as the Fed has made it clear that it is focused on taming red hot inflation in the US even if it comes at the cost of economic growth leading to demand destruction.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 20 September 2022, Tuesday