Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded 0.43% higher at 18506 on the Singapore Exchange. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended higher as global bonds rose marginally after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.98% and South Korea’s Kospi erased earlier gains to trade flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.5%. Overnight in the US, stocks eked out a gain, snapping a four-day streak of losses as Dow Jones rose 0.28%, S&P 500 gained 0.11%, and Nasdaq ticked up 0.01%.
Investors will keep an eye on RBI MPC minutes to be released today. Fitch Ratings on December 20 said it has affirmed India’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-‘ while maintaining the “stable outlook” that it assigned to the country in June this year. India’s rating reflects “strengths from a robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances”, which have supported India in navigating the large external shocks during the past year, the New York-based rating agency said. According to the agency, India’s economy is likely to grow at 7% in the fiscal ending March 2023.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 21 December, Wednesday
-Central Bank of India: To consider fund raising in 26 December board meet
-Dabur India: Entities of Burman family sold 1 percent stake via block deal
-Future Enterprise: Defaults on interest payment of Rs 6.07 crore
-JM Financial: To raise funds via private placement of notes, NCDs
-Sterling & Wilson Renewable: OFS fs non-retail category gets 153% demand
-UNO Minda: Signs tech license pact with South Korea’s Asentec for wheel speed sensors
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $922 million worth of foreign currency on a net basis in October to shore up the rupee, which is sharply lower than it did in September. Data released by the central bank on December 20 showed net sales of foreign currency in October was $25.78 billion and net purchases was $24.86 billion.
Further RBI bulletin showed net forward dollar holdings stood at $241 million at the end of October, compared with $10.42 billion as of end-September.
“Markets struggled through the session and ended in red due to weak global cues, but managed to recoup most of its early losses. The choppy trend can be attributed to lack of fresh positive triggers. Also investors are awaiting the release of the minutes of the RBI's recently concluded monetary policy on Wednesday, which could give some clarity on the central bank's likely course of action in the near term. Technically, after early morning sharp intraday selloff the index took support near 18200 and recovered from the day's low level. Currently, the market is witnessing a non-directional activity and perhaps traders are waiting for either side to breakout. For bulls, 18450 would be the important breakout level to watch. And if the market manages to trade above the same, then we can expect a quick uptrend rally towards 18550-18600. On the flip side, trading below 18200 may increase further weakness up to 18100-18050.”-Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“Low market volumes have led to higher intra-day volatility in the markets. Nifty could now remain in the 18269-18441 band in the near term and a breach of this band could result in accelerated move in that direction.”-Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
CONCOR (BUY): For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 742- 737 for the target of Rs 769 with a strict stop loss of Rs 727.
GRASIM (BUY): For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 1,748- 1,738 for the target of Rs 1,805 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1,710.
SRF (BUY): For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 2,285- 2,270 for the target of Rs 2,395 with a strict stop loss of Rs 2,234.
“The key technical indicators are in favor of the bears on daily timeframe chart, while its hourly indicators witnessed a bullish divergence. As per the current set-up, the index may witness a rebound before resuming its southward journey. On the higher side, as per the change in polarity principle, the index will continue to face hurdle around 43,800-level. The index could move towards 42,900-42,600-42,100-levels. As for the day, support is placed at around 43,068 and then at 42,776 levels, while resistance is observed at 43,539 and then at 43,718 levels.”-Reliance Securities
“For Nifty, the key technical indicators are negatively poised on the short-term timeframe chart, while its near-term indicators reversed from the lower levels. Our near-term bearish stance will remain intact, where a rebound cannot be ruled out before it resumes the southward journey. On the higher side, 18,600-18,650 zone will cap the up-move. The index could move towards 18,200-18,150 zone initially and 18,000-17,950 zone subsequently. As for the day, support is placed at around 18,257 and then at 18,129 levels, while resistance is observed at 18,459 and then at 18,533 levels.”-Reliance Securities
“The Nifty opened gap down on December 20 & moved down in the first half of the session. Multiple technical parameters offered support on the downside near 18200. The index received support from the junction of the 40 DEMA & the daily lower Bollinger. Also, the selling pressure was absorbed near lower end of a downward sloping channel drawn from the high of 18887. Thereon, the Nifty saw sharp recovery, which is likely to continue going ahead. The Nifty is expected to test the upper channel line near 18600. On the downside, 18200 will continue to pose as a crucial support.”-Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
In the previous session, BSE Sensex declined 104 points to 61,702, while NSE Nifty 50 fell 35 points to 18,385. “Domestic markets succumbed to global pressure on the back of surge in bond yields, hawkish stance by central banks globally and rising cases of Covid in China. There is a growing recessionary fear among investors which is fading hopes of a Santa Claus rally. Market is expected to consolidate with focus shifting towards budget-oriented sectors,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.98 percent and the Topix lost 0.65 percent. The Kospi in South Korea erased earlier gains and was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.5%, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 1.39% in its morning trade.
Wall Street closed slightly higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines, but investors fretted about weak holiday shopping and rising bond yields added pressure after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise tweak of monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.2 points, or 0.28 percent, to 32,849.74, the S&P 500 gained 3.96 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,821.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.08 points, or 0.01 percent, to 10,547.11.
Trends in the SGX Nifty hint at a positive opening for the Indian share market. The Nifty futures were trading 66 pts higher at around 18,492 levels on the Singaporean exchange.