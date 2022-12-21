Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded 0.43% higher at 18506 on the Singapore Exchange. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended higher as global bonds rose marginally after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.98% and South Korea’s Kospi erased earlier gains to trade flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.5%. Overnight in the US, stocks eked out a gain, snapping a four-day streak of losses as Dow Jones rose 0.28%, S&P 500 gained 0.11%, and Nasdaq ticked up 0.01%.

Investors will keep an eye on RBI MPC minutes to be released today. Fitch Ratings on December 20 said it has affirmed India’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-‘ while maintaining the “stable outlook” that it assigned to the country in June this year. India’s rating reflects “strengths from a robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances”, which have supported India in navigating the large external shocks during the past year, the New York-based rating agency said. According to the agency, India’s economy is likely to grow at 7% in the fiscal ending March 2023.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 21 December, Wednesday