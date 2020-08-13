Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for indices; US economic growth to be slow until virus contained

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat on Thursday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading just 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 11,324.80 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty settled flat on weak global cues. Investors will continue to track stock-specific actions induced from corporate earnings, trends in COVID-19 and global cues. Most of the Asian peers were seen surging in the early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 bounced 1.83%, while the Topix was also up 1.07%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.20%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.40 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.13 per cent.
The US economic recovery will be slow until the coronavirus is under control, and Americans will have to manage life with the virus for at least the next several months, three Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. After rebounding strongly in May and June, economic activity began to trail off in July, when an increase in infections led to new restrictions in some states and contributed to a slowdown in spending.
Eicher Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, GAIL India, Aditya Birla Fashion, APL Apollo Tubes, Balkrishna Industries, City Union Bank, DB Corp, Endurance Technologies, Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kirloskar Industries, PFC and Shriram Transport Finance are among 178 companies that are scheduled to announce quarterly earnings today.
After the formation of a doji type pattern in the previous couple of sessions, Nifty slipped into weakness in the early part of Wednesday's session, but shifted into a sustainable upside recovery for the better part and closed the day with an upside recovery note. Nifty closed the day lower by 14 points lower on Wednesday at 11308.40. A small body of positive candle was formed with minor lower shadow at the lows. Technically, this signal formation of high wave type pattern and this indicate that bulls are holding their defense. This choppy movement below the hurdle of previous swing high could eventually result in a retesting of recent swing highs (11373) or scale higher.
Benchmark index is trading in a very narrow range since it tested its lower band of the rising channel pattern on a daily time frame. Their no such progressive change in this week’s daily chart while comparing to its previous week's charts. We expect some consolation at the current level with time-wise correction. The breakdown below the 11100 levels could trigger a further supply till 10850 level and resistance is coming near 11375 levels, a break of this level will open the gate for 10600 in the Benchmark index: Vishal Wagh, Research Head at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
Upbeat inflation data also supported prices as gold is seen as a hedge against inflation. The consumer price index rose 0.6% last month amid broad gains in the costs of goods and services. International gold and silver extended gains in early trade this Thursday morning in Asian trade. However, markets will remain volatile and could witness consolidation in the coming sessions. Weak US Dollar could limit downside. Domestic bullion could extend gains this Thursday morning tracking a firm start in the overseas prices. However, prices could remain volatile and could witness consolidation in the coming sessions: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
Sensex and Nifty stare at a tepid opening on Thursday with the SGX Nifty trading higher by only 6 points during the early hours of trade. On Wednesday equity benchmarks snapped a four day winning streak to end slightly lower. S&P BSE Sensex closed down by 37 points at 38,369 points while the Nifty 50 managed to stay just above the 11,300 mark. Analys claim that in the near-term the outlook for indices remains positive, however, weaker macro data and rising number of coronavirus in India do pose a threat.
Ipca Laboratories (IPCA) reported strong Q1FY21 numbers, surpassing estimates. Topline grew 42% y-o-y and Ebitda margin expanded 20 percentage points to 38% led by, Rs 2.6bn sales from HCQs; Rs 260mn spillover sales; and lower marketing & promotional spends, partly offset by muted domestic formulations growth of 4% y-o-y: Edelweiss Securities
