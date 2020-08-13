Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for indices; US economic growth to be slow until virus contained

Nifty futures were trading just 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 11,324.80 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat on Thursday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading just 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 11,324.80 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty settled flat on weak global cues. Investors will continue to track stock-specific actions induced from corporate earnings, trends in COVID-19 and global cues. Most of the Asian peers were seen surging in the early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 bounced 1.83%, while the Topix was also up 1.07%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.20%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.40 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.13 per cent.

The US economic recovery will be slow until the coronavirus is under control, and Americans will have to manage life with the virus for at least the next several months, three Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. After rebounding strongly in May and June, economic activity began to trail off in July, when an increase in infections led to new restrictions in some states and contributed to a slowdown in spending.

Read More