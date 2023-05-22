scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid muted cues, SGX Nifty down 26 pts; Zomato shares in focus

Written by FE Business
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices stare at a flat start amid muted global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 26 points or 0.14% lower at 18,212 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%, China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 0.41%, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.72% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading flat. The US market ended Friday’s session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.33%, S&P 500 dipped 0.14% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.24%. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 73.45 points or 0.41% to 18,203.40 and BSE Sensex surged  297.94 points or 0.48% to 61,729.68. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty soared  217.1 points or 0.50% to 43,969.40, Nifty IT skyrocketed 1.47% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.96%.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:00 (IST) 22 May 2023
US indices end in red

07:59 (IST) 22 May 2023
Asian markets trade in green

07:59 (IST) 22 May 2023
SGX Nifty falls 26 pts

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 07:58 IST

