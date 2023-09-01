Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Abans Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ABANS HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹275.90 Closed
1.564.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Abans Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹270.60₹276.95
₹275.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.10₹343.80
₹275.90
Open Price
₹271.50
Prev. Close
₹271.65
Volume
1,68,080

Abans Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1277.87
  • R2280.58
  • R3284.22
  • Pivot
    274.23
  • S1271.52
  • S2267.88
  • S3265.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.68269.9
  • 1021.84271.43
  • 2010.92274.75
  • 504.37278.47
  • 1002.18270.81
  • 2001.090

Abans Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.702.65-0.7618.3825.9225.9225.92
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Abans Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Abans Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & ESOP
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Abans Holdings Ltd.

Abans Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2009PLC231660 and registration number is 231660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirbhay Vassa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivshankar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dayama
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rachita Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ashima Chhatwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apoorva Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parmod Nagpal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Abans Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abans Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Abans Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,383.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abans Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abans Holdings Ltd. is 802.5 and PB ratio of Abans Holdings Ltd. is 12.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Abans Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abans Holdings Ltd. is ₹275.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abans Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abans Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abans Holdings Ltd. is ₹343.80 and 52-week low of Abans Holdings Ltd. is ₹180.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data