Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.70
|2.65
|-0.76
|18.38
|25.92
|25.92
|25.92
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & ESOP
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Abans Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2009PLC231660 and registration number is 231660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
The market cap of Abans Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,383.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Abans Holdings Ltd. is 802.5 and PB ratio of Abans Holdings Ltd. is 12.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abans Holdings Ltd. is ₹275.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abans Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abans Holdings Ltd. is ₹343.80 and 52-week low of Abans Holdings Ltd. is ₹180.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.