Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in positive territory; Gift Nifty up, Asian market trades mixed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded at 20,183.5, up by 37.5 points or 0.19% during Thursday’s early trading session, indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a positive opening amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded at 20,183.5, up by 0.19%, during Thursday’s early trading session.

The Asian market traded mixed on Thursday. The Asia Dow was up by 0.55%, whereas the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite, was down by 0.45%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 230 points. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped marginally by 0.09%.

08:39 (IST) 14 Sep 2023
Bank Nifty outlook

“The lower-end support for the index is now established in the range of 45,700-45,600, serving as a strong cushion for the bulls and providing a crucial level of defense against any downward pressure. Looking ahead, the immediate hurdle on the upside is situated at the 46,000 mark. A successful breach above this level would likely pave the way for further upward momentum, with potential targets at 46,300 and 46,600 levels,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

08:29 (IST) 14 Sep 2023
Nifty 50 technical outlook

“The daily and hourly momentum indicators are providing divergent signals and hence a consolidation is likely in the near term. Overall, the short-term outlook is positive, and this consolidation is likely to be used as a buying opportunity. In terms of levels, 19,865 – 19,810 is the crucial support zone while 20,200 – 20,250 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

08:24 (IST) 14 Sep 2023
F&O Ban

The NSE has added REC, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium Company, and SAIL to its F&O ban list for September 14, 2023.

08:23 (IST) 14 Sep 2023
FII, DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 1,631.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 849.86 crore on September 13, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

08:09 (IST) 14 Sep 2023
Wall Street

The US market closed mixed on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.29% to 13,813.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 70.1 points to 34,575.89, while the S&P 500 added 0.13% to 4,467.49.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 07:59 IST

