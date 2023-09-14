Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a positive opening amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded at 20,183.5, up by 0.19%, during Thursday’s early trading session.

The Asian market traded mixed on Thursday. The Asia Dow was up by 0.55%, whereas the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite, was down by 0.45%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 230 points. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped marginally by 0.09%.

Live Updates

