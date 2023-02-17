09:05 (IST) 17 Feb 2023

F&O Ban

The National Stock Exchange has BHEL, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks on its F&O ban list for 16 February. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.