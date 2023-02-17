Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices opened on a negative note on Friday. BSE Sensex dropped 270.75 points at 61,048.76 while Nifty lost 0.34%, giving up the 18,000 level at 17,975. The broader markets also opened largely in the red, while Nifty Media and Nifty Metal are the only sectoral indices that shine. Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank are the biggest laggards, down 0.7%.
“The uptrend stalled after peeping into the 18,050-18,110 region, marked down yesterday as the obstacle to clear if 18,300 is to be achieved. This downswing could extend as far as 17,890 before allowing bulls to regroup. Alternatively, a pull back above 18,035 could revive upside hopes, but a vertical rise is less expected.”
– Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Domestic equity indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex fall in the morning's pre-open session. Sensex slid 325 points to 60,994, while Nifty dropped 0.3% to 17,977.
“Another hot inflation report that showed price pressures at the wholesale level rose more than expected in January. further fanning worries the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates faster and further than investors have been expecting. A pair of regional Fed bank presidents argued that a larger, half-point rise would have been justified when policy makers met earlier this month.”
– Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
“The short-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and the market has started to face hurdles from near the highs of around 18,150-18,200 levels. Further decline from here could trigger minor weakness for the short term and a sustainable move above 18,150 levels could open more upside towards 18,250 levels,” said Najraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The National Stock Exchange has BHEL, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks on its F&O ban list for 16 February. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,570.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 1,577.27 crore on 16 February, according to the provisional data available on NSE.