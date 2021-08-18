Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens above 56000 for first time ever, Nifty just below 16700; HDFC Bank jumps 2.5%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices rebounded from lows during the dying hours of trade on Tuesday to end at record closing highs. S&P BSE Sensex reached an all-time high of 55,854 but closed the day at 55,792 or 0.38% higher. Similarly, NSE Nifty 50 touched a high of 16,628 but closed at 16,614. Broader markets closed mixed. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting in the green while cues from global peers were mixed. Wall Street ended the previous trading session in the red but some Asian stock markets were seen surging higher during the early hour of trade.
Inflation is expected to stabilise during the rest of the current financial year, following the trajectory anticipated by the central bank, leading bankers at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. “So far, inflation is on track to stay within the trajectory envisaged and it is likely to stabilise during the rest of the year. In our view, this is a credible forward-looking mission statement for the path of inflation,” RBI bankers, including Michael D Patra said in the State of the Economy article in RBI’s August bulletin. Further, the bankers have backed the MPC’s decision to focus on growth and its assessment of recent high inflation prints as a transitory trend. It said that the MPC’s decision to continue with the accommodative stance is backed with all available evidence – mobility, activity, and survey-based.
Highlights
Domestic benchmark indices opened at fresh all-time highs on Wednesday morning. Bank Nifty regained 36,000. India VIX was trading with losses.
"Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on a slight positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US indices closed lower on Tuesday snapping a five-day winning streak. Asian markets were positive in the early Wednesday trade with Nikkei, HangSeng, Kospi and Chinese indices all trading in green. RBI signalled that financial conditions are supportive of economic recovery due to comfortable liquidity positions in their bulletin released yesterday. Stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as HDFC Bank (RBI has allowed the bank to issue new credit cards), HCL Tech (Signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG), DCM Shriram Industries (entered into an agreement with Zyrone Dynamics Havacilik Danismanlik Ve Ar-Ge San. Tic. A.S., Turkey), Isgec Heavy Engineering (Received an order for two Gas Fired Boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy). On the technical front, 16,400 and 16,750 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50," sadi Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.
SGX Nifty was up 55 points on Wednesday morning, extending gains and signalling a positive start for domestic markets.
"Nifty finds support around 16400 while 16700 will act as resistance. Bank Nifty finds support around 35500 while 36200 will act as resistance on the upside. Asian markets opened in the green led by the Japanese 'Nikkei' traded higher by over 100 points in early trade. Asian markets have been seeing profit booking due to the Chinese tech selloff and the chip shortage which is hurting Taiwan and South Korean markets main Corporates. For today expect some consolidation as Chinese stocks to see buying interest as valuations become very attractive," said IIFL Securities.
"Nifty is relentless while Bank Nifty is struggling to find its feet. The next target of 16,800 is on cards. Support placed at 16,495 and 16,400," said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head - Research, JM Financial.
On Wednesday, against the backdrop of the weekly expiration of index options, the Nifty would find resistance between the 16650 and 16700 levels. On the other hand, 16500 and 16450 would serve as a major support level for the short term. The Bank Nifty has seen a bullish reversal after moving to the lower limit of the trading zone between 35600 and 36300. Based on that, the Bank Nifty should move towards the 36300 levels.
"Nifty is expected to open positive at 16650, up by 50 points since yesterday's close. Nitty has strong support at 16480 and 16450 levels. It may face some minor resistance at 16680 and 16720 levels. Buying on dips with strict stop-loss can be a good strategy," said Gaurav Udani, Founder & CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Petrol prices remain unchanged for the 32nd consecutive day across metros but oil marketing companies have trimmed the rate of diesel today. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.67 per litre, down 20 paise from yesterday. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4, now sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price surged Rs 10.80 per litre before today’s cut. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
After posting record closing highs on Tuesday, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open at fresh record high levels on the day of weekly F&O expiry. On Tuesday, BSE Sensex surged 210 points or 0.4 per cent to 55,792.27, while the Nifty 50 index ended at 16,614, rising 0.31 per cent or 51.55 points. Analysts see Nifty 50 touching 16,850 as next target in the short term.
The year 2021 could turn out to be India’s year of IPO with the domestic unicorns through their public issues setting “domestic stock markets on fire and global investors in a frenzy”, an RBI article said on Tuesday. The successful Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) by new-age companies in the recent months are a reflection of bullishness about Indian technology, it said.
"Presently, Nifty is showing a sustainable upmove with range bound action. On the weekly chart previous 7-8 weeks range movement has resulted into an upside breakout in the past (May-21) and similar market action has observed recently (early part of Aug). Hence, there is a higher chance of further upside for the Nifty for next 1 -2 weeks, before shifting into another broader high low range movement. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. There is a possibility of further upside with range bound action for short term. The next upside levels to be watched 16800-16900 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 16540 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Inflation is set to follow the trajectory anticipated by the central bank and may stabilise during the rest of the current financial year, executives at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wrote in the State of the Economy article in the August bulletin. “So far, inflation is on track to staying within the trajectory envisaged and it is likely to stabilise during the rest of the year. In our view, this is a credible forward-looking mission statement for the path of inflation,” said the authors, one of whom is deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra.
