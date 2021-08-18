Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens above 56000 for first time ever, Nifty just below 16700; HDFC Bank jumps 2.5%

Wall Street equity indices closed in red yesterday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices rebounded from lows during the dying hours of trade on Tuesday to end at record closing highs. S&P BSE Sensex reached an all-time high of 55,854 but closed the day at 55,792 or 0.38% higher. Similarly, NSE Nifty 50 touched a high of 16,628 but closed at 16,614. Broader markets closed mixed. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting in the green while cues from global peers were mixed. Wall Street ended the previous trading session in the red but some Asian stock markets were seen surging higher during the early hour of trade.

Inflation is expected to stabilise during the rest of the current financial year, following the trajectory anticipated by the central bank, leading bankers at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. “So far, inflation is on track to stay within the trajectory envisaged and it is likely to stabilise during the rest of the year. In our view, this is a credible forward-looking mission statement for the path of inflation,” RBI bankers, including Michael D Patra said in the State of the Economy article in RBI’s August bulletin. Further, the bankers have backed the MPC’s decision to focus on growth and its assessment of recent high inflation prints as a transitory trend. It said that the MPC’s decision to continue with the accommodative stance is backed with all available evidence – mobility, activity, and survey-based.

