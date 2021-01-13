Share Market LIVE: Nifty breaches 14,700 in pre-open session, Sensex moves past 49,800

On Wednesday morning SGX Nifty was up 35 points, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile trading session on Tuesday but managed to recoup all opening losses to once again finish the day close to fresh all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex is now at 49,517 and the 50-stock NSE Nifty sits at 14,563. On Wednesday morning SGX Nifty was up 35 points, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic equities. Stock indices on Wall Street ended with gains during yesterday’s session and cues from Asian peers were positive during the early hours of trade. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and KOSDAQ were up in the green.

India’s leading telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Tuesday informed the bourses that it has received the relevant approvals for its relevant downstream investments. With this, Bharti Airtel has initiated the process to revise its foreign investment limit to 100% with immediate effect. NSDL updated its website while changing Bharti Airtel’s FPI limit to 100%. This is likely to elicit a response from MSCI, increasing the firm’s weightage in the global indices.

Read More