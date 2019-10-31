Share Market LIVE: Sensex soars higher; Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares slump after Jio’s letter to COAI

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Sensex exteded gains on Thursday, tracking favourable cues after US Fed rate cut propelled the S&P 500 to record highs yesterday. The Sensex was up about 160 points to 40,211 while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year in a bid to ensure the US economy tackles the looming trade war with China, but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares were among major losers on Thursday morning after Reliance Jio’s letter to COAI. Reliance Jio said in a letter to COAI that the government should not be obliged to bail out the incumbent players, as the financial difficulties are a result of their own commercial decisions. Further, Jio said that the other two have not been investing sufficiently in the sector, and hence, any stress in the players will not in anyway impact the government’s digitisation push. “Therefore the failure of these players cannot be blamed on the goverent, said Jio. Yesterday, The Sensex soared past the crucial 40,000-mark on Wednesday, after buzz around PSU disinvestment and telecom relief package lifted sentiments. The Narendra Modi-led government has constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector by lowering spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data as companies look at the government for avoiding payment of thousands of crores of rupees in overdue statutory levies. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The broader Nifty 50 topped the 11,900 mark for the first time since July 5th. The benchmark index has been on a gaining spree in Samvat 20176 which began post-Diwali on the back of favourable domestic and global cues. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year in a move to ensure the US economy weathers a global trade war without slipping into a recession, but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause. In lowering its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%, the U.S. central bank dropped a previous reference in its policy statement that it "will act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion - language that was considered a sign for future rate cuts. A look at top Nifty gainers.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is eyeing a listing in Hong Kong as early as November to raise up to $15 billion, after political unrest put the move on ice earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Alibaba’s listing would boost Hong Kong’s status as a major capital markets hub. After topping global rankings in 2018 for funds raised through IPOs, the city’s bourse fell behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq this year amid months of anti-government protests that have roiled the Asian financial hub.
The Sensex exteded gains on Thursday, tracking favourable cues after US Fed rate cut propelled the S&P 500 to record highs yesterday. The Sensex was up about 160 points to 40,211 while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year in a bid to ensure the US economy tackles the looming trade war with China, but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares were among major losers on Thursday morning after Reliance Jio's letter to COAI. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, extending losses after a surge in U.S. inventories surprised investors, overshadowing an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Brent crude futures were down 6 cents at $60.55 a barrel by 0033 GMT, having fallen by 1.6% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down by 16 cents, 0.3%, at $54.90 a barrel, after declining 0.9%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for a third time this year and signalled it plans no further cuts unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.
More than a year after the defaults at IL&FS, not too many Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) can be said to be in good health. With access to credit constrained, a couple of them have defaulted, and some remain vulnerable to a default. Given this, it is surprising that an asset quality review, much like it was done for banks by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the last quarter of 2015, has not been done for NBFCs.
Taking the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) head on for writing to telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, late on Tuesday evening, urging his urgent intervention to avert a crisis in the telecom sector, Reliance Jio on Wednesday wrote a scathing letter to the director-general of the industry body. Lambasting the DG, Rajan Mathews, for the undue haste in issuing the letter without waiting for its view, Jio also said that the move was a serious breach of trust on COAI’s part.
Dealmakers always know when to cut their losses. And, so it is with the self-proclaimed greatest dealmaker of them all: US President Donald Trump. Having promised a Grand Deal with China, the 13th round of bilateral trade negotiations ended on October 11 with barely a whimper, yielding a watered-down partial agreement: the “phase one” accord. This wasn’t supposed to happen. The Trump administration’s three-pronged negotiating strategy has long featured a major reduction in the bilateral trade deficit, a conflict-resolution framework to address problems ranging from alleged intellectual-property theft and forced technology transfer to services reforms and so-called non-tariff barriers, along with a tough enforcement mechanism.
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, even as the central bank dropped a previous reference in its statement that signalled future rate cuts. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,499.06 per ounce as of 0137 GMT. U.S. gold futures inched 0.3% higher to $1,501.40 per ounce. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to help sustain U.S. growth despite a slowdown in other parts of the world, but signalled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.
GST: If you are a GST registered business then the lowest rate offered by your supplier may not be the best option for you if your supplier has a history of not depositing the GST tax to the government on time. Under the GST law, a supplier is required to file GST return in GSTR-1 form before the 11th day of the next month, which will have the details of all outward supplies. This information is used by the buyers who will use that to avail input tax credit (ITC).
