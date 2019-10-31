Share Market LIVE: Sensex soars higher; Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares slump after Jio’s letter to COAI

The Sensex was up about 160 points to 40,211 while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Sensex exteded gains on Thursday, tracking favourable cues after US Fed rate cut propelled the S&P 500 to record highs yesterday. The Sensex was up about 160 points to 40,211 while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year in a bid to ensure the US economy tackles the looming trade war with China, but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares were among major losers on Thursday morning after Reliance Jio’s letter to COAI. Reliance Jio said in a letter to COAI that the government should not be obliged to bail out the incumbent players, as the financial difficulties are a result of their own commercial decisions. Further, Jio said that the other two have not been investing sufficiently in the sector, and hence, any stress in the players will not in anyway impact the government’s digitisation push. “Therefore the failure of these players cannot be blamed on the goverent, said Jio. Yesterday, The Sensex soared past the crucial 40,000-mark on Wednesday, after buzz around PSU disinvestment and telecom relief package lifted sentiments. The Narendra Modi-led government has constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector by lowering spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data as companies look at the government for avoiding payment of thousands of crores of rupees in overdue statutory levies. We bring to you LIVE updates.

