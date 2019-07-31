Share Market Today Live: Sensex down 130 points, Nifty near 11,000; Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra top losers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is down 155 points to 37,241, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,000-mark. Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra shares are among the biggest losers, shedding more than 3% each. Heromotocorp, Bharti Airtel are among the major gainers, jumping more than 1% each. Asian shares weakened in early trade on Wednesday, rattled by fresh trade war concerns following threats from President Donald Trump to Beijing, while increasing worries about a no-deal Brexit kept the pound under pressure. Later in the day, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. The expected easing has supported risk asset prices worldwide. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04% while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.84%, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Tata Motors on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved appointment of N Chandrasekaran as director on the company’s board. He is chairman of Tata Motors. In a regulatory filing, the company also said Nasser Munjee, Vinesh Kumar Jairath and Falguni Nayar have ceased as independent directors upon completion of their terms. Shareholders approve the appointment of Chandrasekaran with 98.65 per cent votes. He, however, said the automobile sector is such that a company cannot shut the cash tap as the very of this business demands continuous investment in product and technology development.
The government is working on a plan to merge state-run BSNL and MTNL as part of strategy to revive the ailing telecom companies. The Union Cabinet is expected to take a final call on the matter. According to sources, the merger plan is one of the many components of the revival package, which also includes reducing retirement age from 60 to 58, asset monetisation and allocation of 4G spectrum. As per an official in the department of telecommunications (DoT), the merger is one of the many components of the overall revival plan as MTNL cannot stand by itself. It is yet to be decided if MTNL will be delisted from the stock exchanges and then merged or will it be just made a subsidiary of BSNL while it continues to be listed.
The fate of the country’s financially stressed telecom industry is hanging in a precarious balance. The Supreme Court is shortly going to conclude the hearings on a case which is going since 2006 relating to the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and pronounce its judgment. If the operators lose the case, they may have to shell out a massive Rs 92,000 crore as outstanding licence fee. According to the department of telecommunication’s calculations, the AGR dues of the telecom operators, which includes incumbents like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, as on July 7, 2019 stands at Rs 92,641 crore. This includes licence fee dues as raised by DoT, interest on the unpaid part, penalty, and interest on penalty.
With an intent to strengthen the norms governing resolution professionals, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board India (IBBI), on July 23, 2019, has notified the amended Insolvency Professionals Regulations, and the Model Bye-Laws and Governing Board of Insolvency Professional Agencies Regulations. The regulations are effective from July 23, 2019. The key amendments are discussed in detail as under. The amended norms provide that effective January 1, 2020, an insolvency professional (IP) shall have to obtain authorisation for assignment from the IPA before accepting or undertaking any assignment as interim resolution professional, resolution professional, liquidator, bankruptcy trustee, authorised representative or in any other role under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.
The body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner VG Siddhartha has been found from the Nethravathi river in Mangaluru. The body was found on the banks of the river near the Hoige Bazaar, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday morning. Siddhartha was missing mysteriously since Monday night en route to Mangaluru in Karnataka. A letter was also found which claimed that he was under tremendous pressure from lenders. The body had washed ashore near Ullal and was fished out by local fishermen, following which police reached the spot.
The United State is “working hard” with the Indian government to provide the country with opportunities to grow its economy as a part of the Trump Administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday. “Our Indo-Pacific strategy is well on its way to bearing fruit for not only them but for the United States, and we have watched these coalitions build out. We’re working hard with the Indian government to provide them with opportunities to grow their economy as well,” Pompeo told reporters accompanying him on a tour to the Indo-pacific region, in response to a question.
Asian shares weakened in early trade on Wednesday, rattled by fresh trade war concerns following threats from President Donald Trump to Beijing, while increasing worries about a no-deal Brexit kept the pound under pressure. Later in the day, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. The expected easing has supported risk asset prices worldwide. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04% while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.84%. Major Wall Street stock averages ended slightly lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 losing 0.26%, after Trump warned China against waiting out his current presidential term before finalising a trade deal.
This column usually tries to go behind the visibly deficient state of delivery of public services in our cities and discusses the possible solutions. Today, we spell out a challenge that may not be as visible as the burning landfills or flooded streets, but, in some ways, is even more important. This is the challenge of metropolitan planning, which has been sorely missing in our development strategy. This is a matter of grave concern as metropolitan regions are the engines of growth and gateways to the national and global economies.
The dollar held steady on Wednesday, largely in a wait-and-see mode as traders looked ahead to the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting later in the day when policymakers are expected to cut interest rates for the first time since 2008. With markets predicting the Fed to reduce its key rate by 25 basis points, the main focus was on whether it would leave the door open for further policy easing in a bid to insulate the world’s largest economy from slowing global growth and the fallout of trade conflicts.
