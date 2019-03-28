Share market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,450; Jet Airways, Tata Motors shares slump

Share market LIVE: Tata Motors shares are trading 1.5% lower at Rs 84.30 after global firm S&P downgraded Jaguar to a rating of B+.

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is up 95 points to 38,227.61 while the Nifty is trading above the 11,450-mark. Tata Motors shares are trading 1.5% lower at Rs 84.30 after global firm S&P downgraded Jaguar to a rating of B+ from BB- on account of weak third-quarter results. Jet Airways shares are trading 3% lower at Rs 269.70, after media reports indicated that businesses interested in aviation are unlikely to bid for the crisis-hit airline which will be put up for auction by lenders’ consortium shortly.

US markets plunged after investors were spooked due to the inversion of yield curve, indicating a recession. Notably, the 10-year yield curve hit its lowest level since 2007. Asian markets followed suit, with the Nikkei tanking nearly 2 per cent or 400 points. A Reuters report said that the United States and China had made progress in all areas in trade talks had little obvious impact since sticking points still remained and there was no definite timetable for a deal.

Back home, shares of Jet Airways will assume focus, after media reports indicated that aviation players are unlikely to pick up stake in the crisis hit carrier. Tata Motors will assume focus.