Share market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,450; Jet Airways, Tata Motors shares slump

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is up 95 points to 38,227.61 while the Nifty is trading above the 11,450-mark. Tata Motors shares are trading 1.5% lower at Rs 84.30 after global firm S&P downgraded Jaguar to a rating of B+ from BB- on account of weak third-quarter results. Jet Airways shares are trading 3% lower at Rs 269.70, after media reports indicated that businesses interested in aviation are unlikely to bid for the crisis-hit airline which will be put up for auction by lenders’ consortium shortly.
US markets plunged after investors were spooked due to the inversion of yield curve, indicating a recession. Notably, the 10-year yield curve hit its lowest level since 2007. Asian markets followed suit, with the Nikkei tanking nearly 2 per cent or 400 points. A Reuters report said that the United States and China had made progress in all areas in trade talks had little obvious impact since sticking points still remained and there was no definite timetable for a deal.
Back home, shares of Jet Airways will assume focus, after media reports indicated that aviation players are unlikely to pick up stake in the crisis hit carrier.
HDFC Bank will continue to grow at a faster pace than the system, HDFC Bank MD and CEO Aditya Puri tells Shobhana Subramanian, pointing out there is no dearth of opportunity. Puri believes the lender’s reach in rural and semi-urban areas and the rapid digitisation there will catalyse growth. Excerpts:
Given the business environment is still not too strong, at what sustainable pace can the bank hope to grow?
We believe the macros are sound, the economy is clocking a good 7% and interest rates are stable and heading down. More important, the government’s digital initiative is phenomenal, people have phones and more services today are being delivered electronically.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell India-dedicated funds in February. These funds witnessed outflows of $614 million led by non-ETF outflows of $441 million. Interestingly, active funds (non-ETF funds) saw outflows of $441 million while non-active (ETF funds) saw inflows of $355 million, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE). Listed fund flows were positive for most of the countries, except India and Thailand, who saw outflows of $86 million and $18 million, respectively. Brazil and South Korea saw inflows of $803 million and $431 million, respectively.
With a few days left for the tax-saving season of the financial year 2018-19 to end, those taxpayers who are still waiting to catch the last bus, Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) may be a good option to explore. ELSS is a variant of mutual fund scheme that allows tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 on investments up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year. Being an equity-oriented fund, ELSS invests primarily in equity markets and the funds have a lock-in period of three years.
Real estate launches on a pan-India basis saw a sharp decline of 60% year-on-year to 12.7 million square feet in January 2019 from 32.2 million square feet in January 2018 as the developers face incremental pressure under a constrained liquidity environment. According to Kotak Institutional Equities report, sales across major cities fell by 4.6% y-o-y, at 34 million sq ft in January 2019. The sale momentum remained steady with an average of 35 million sq ft in the calendar year 2018, even as the launches were down, mainly in National Capital Region (NCR) and tier-2 cities. Sales in tier-2 cities dropped to 1.9 million sq ft against the average monthly launches of 5.4 million sq ft during CY2018. The steady sales and declining launches have helped in reducing the inventory.
Non-food credit grew 14.4% y-o-y during the fortnight to March 15, marginally slower than the 14.5% y-o-y growth in the previous fortnight. During the comparable fortnight a year ago, the non-food credit growth of the scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) stood at 11.36%, data from the RBI showed. Meanwhile, deposits in the banking system grew by 10% y-o-y during the fortnight ended March 15 — faster than the 9.8% y-o-y growth reported in the fortnight to March 1. Bank deposit growth in the fortnight ended February 15 was at 10.2%, the highest in at least one-and-a-half years, the data showed.
The Board of Maruti Suzuki has approved plans to source hybrid technology from Toyota for developing future products under a business partnership signed by both the companies. Further the board also approved the reappointment of managing director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa for a further period of three years with effect from April, 1, 2019. With this extension, Ayukawa will become the longest serving MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki after being appointed first in 2013.
Asian share markets were painted red on Thursday as recession concerns sent bond yields spiralling lower across the globe, overwhelming central bank efforts to calm frayed nerves. Sterling was also hit by another bout of Brexit blues after a round of votes in the U.K. parliament failed to produce any new plan to manage its divorce from the European Union. A Reuters report that the United States and China had made progress in all areas in trade talks had little obvious impact since sticking points still remained and there was no definite timetable for a deal.
The dollar rose on Thursday as many of its peers weakened after more central banks opted to shift to a dovish policy stance in the wake of deteriorating economic prospects. The latest switch came from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which stunned markets on Wednesday by saying the next move in rates is likely to be down, joining a growing list of central banks that had turned dovish. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.17 percent higher at 96.942 and headed for its third day of gains. With many of its peers going on the defensive, the dollar has been able to brush aside a decline by benchmark U.S. Treasury yields to 15-month lows.
Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses into a second straight session, after widely watched data showed a surprising increase in U.S. stocks. International Brent crude oil futures were at $67.63 a barrel at 0045 GMT, down 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. Brent closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.18 per barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement. WTI fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
Jet Airways: Businesses interested in aviation are unlikely to bid for cash-strapped Jet Airways which will be put up for auction by lenders’ consortium shortly, as per reports.
Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India, India’s largest carmaker, on Wednesday re-appointed Kenichi Ayukawa as Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of three years, it said in an exchange filing.
Tata Motors: Rating agency S&P on Wednesday downgraded its rating on JaguarLand Rover to B+ from BB- on account of weak third-quarter results.