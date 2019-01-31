Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty near 10,700; ICICI Bank, Tata Steel shares rally

Stock market India LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher tracking positive global cues on Thursday morning. The Sensex is up 204 points to 35,796.11, while the Nifty is trading near the 10,700-mark. ICICI Bank shares gained by more than 2.7% to hit the day’s high at Rs 373.50, after the private sector lender reported strong Q3 results. For ICICI Bank, slippages came in lowest in 14 quarters, with Net Interest Margin coming in best in seven quarters. Tata Steel share price gained by nearly 2% to Rs 477.
Asia stocks rose to a four-month high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes, signalling a potential end to its tightening cycle amid signs of slowing global growth. The dollar struggled near a three-week trough against its major peers and U.S. Treasury yields were significantly lower as investors reacted to the Fed’s change in tone, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The offer-for-sale by (Larsen & Toubro) L&T Technology Services will open for the retail category Thursday. The two-day OFS that opened for bidding yesterday received bids for 57 per cent for the non-retail category. L&T plans to sell 30 lakh shares in L&T Technology, representing 2.89 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a floor price of Rs 1,610. In case of oversubscription, the company plans to sell further 2.49 per cent stake through green shoe option.
Also read: L&T Tech OFS: Retail investors can bid today; key things to know
The domestic stock markets --Sensex and Nifty--opened higher tracking positive global cues on Thursday morning. The Sensex is up 204 points to 35,796.11, while the Nifty is trading near the 10,700-mark. ICICI Bank shares gained by more than 2.7% to hit the day’s high at Rs 373.50, after the private sector lender reported strong Q3 results. For ICICI Bank, slippages came in lowest in 14 quarters, with Net Interest Margin coming in best in seven quarters. Tata Steel share price gained by nearly 2% to Rs 477. A look at Sensex live Heatmap.
In last three years, central government PSUs have spent more money as capital expenditure than that is spent by the central government through budget. Budget 2019: Government-owned companies have consistently outpaced the Union government in capital expenditure, becoming a major driving force for the economy. In the last three years, capital expenditure by central public sector undertakings was 40-60% higher compared with the amount spent by the government.
Also read: Budget 2019: PSUs drive capital expenditure as government takes a back seat
Gold prices on Thursday held near eight-month highs hit in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a potential end to its monetary tightening cycle, and the bullion was heading for its fourth straight monthly gain. Spot gold was steady at $1,319.87 per ounce by 0042 GMT. Prices rose to their highest since May 11 at $1,323.34 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7 percent at $1,319.30 per ounce.
Also read: Gold near 8-month highs on Fed rate pause, eyes 4th monthly
Asia stocks rose to a four-month high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes, signalling a potential end to its tightening cycle amid signs of slowing global growth. The dollar struggled near a three-week trough against its major peers and U.S. Treasury yields were significantly lower as investors reacted to the Fed’s change in tone. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to its highest since Oct. 4 and was last up 0.4 percent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.4 percent. Australian stocks added 0.4 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.7 percent.
Also read: Asia stocks hit 4-month high AS Fed turns more cautious; dollar sags
Jet Airways promoter-chairman Naresh Goyal is understood to have approached the Adani Group with a proposal to invest in his ailing airline, which is in dire need of funds. As is known, Jet was earlier in talks with Tata Group but it seems the talks did not lead to any concrete result with the latter keen on investing only if Goyal relinquished his control over the carrier. FE could not not confirm with the Adani Group if it has been approached by the Jet promoters with a bailout plan.
Read full story here: Jet Airways may turn to Adani Group for investment
U.S. oil prices edged up on Thursday to extend gains into a third session, with widely watched data showing signs of tightening supply in the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.41 per barrel at 0052 GMT, up 19 cents from their last settlement. WTI futures closed up 1.7 percent on Wednesday, when prices touched their highest since Nov. 21 at $54.93 a barrel. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing up 2.2 percent in the previous session. “Oil prices rallied after the (Energy Information Administration) weekly report showed crude stockpiles rose less than expected,” said Edward Moya, market analyst at OANDA. “U.S. stockpiles may continue to fall as Saudi Arabia continues to trim exports to the U.S.”
Also read: Oil extends gains into third session amid tighter US supply