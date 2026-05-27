The global markets trade on a higher note after investors expect the US and Iran to still reach a peace deal. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a flat start, down 10 points or 0.04% to trade at 23,903.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 118 points or 0.49% lower at 23,913, while the BSE Sensex fell 479 points or 0.63% to close at 76,009.

Key global and domestic cues to know on May 27, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday as investors assessed recent US military action in Iran and optimism that a deal could still be reached. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.49% to a fresh record high, while the Topix added 0.57%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 4.84% at the open, while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.68%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were last at 25,508, lower than the index’s last close of 25,599.45.

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US markets

The US equity markets surged to a record high on Tuesday as traders weighed the prospects of a potential US-Iran deal being reached to end the war. The S&P 500 gained 0.61% and ended at 7,519.12, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.19% to 26,656.18. Both indices also closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 118.02 points, or 0.23%, ending at 50,461.68.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell about 1.13% to $92.83 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures traded 0.8% lower at $98.75 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 1.3% to trade at $92.70 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,57,920 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 1% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,57,650 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,18,440. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,515.10 an ounce, up 0.28%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 2.21% to Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.3% higher at $77.62 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 2,407.87 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,361.43 crore on May 26, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading down 0.06% at 99.09. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.46% to close at 95.68 to the dollar on May 26.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Glass sector stocks rose the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 3.12% in the market capitalisation. Further, Solar stocks were followed by the Cables sector stocks, which were further followed by the Power sector stocks. However, the Electronics sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.6%.