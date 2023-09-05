scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Sebi to have 1-hr trade settlements by end of this fiscal before making it instantaneous

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has adopted a roadmap towards realising its aim of making trade settlements instantaneous, the official told reporters.

Written by PTI
sebi
Separately, the markets regulator is also keeping tabs on activities with the help of states' law enforcement agencies, the official said. (Image/PTI)

Markets regulator Sebi will introduce one-hour trade settlements by the end of this fiscal, in the run up to making such processes instantaneous, a top official said on Tuesday.Amid concerns raised by certain foreign portfolio investors on the shortening of the settlement cycles citing forex-related worries, the official made it clear that faster settlements are optional and investors can opt out.Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has adopted a roadmap towards realising its aim of making trade settlements instantaneous, the official told reporters.

Also Read

“From one day to one hour to instantaneous is the roadmap,” the official said, adding one hour settlements are much quicker to implement than instantaneous.The official said technology for one hour trade settlements already exists and the regulator is confident about the same, while the instantaneous settlements need more technology development.At present, Sebi is thinking of rolling out the one hour trade settlement for all investors by March next year, and is looking at a time frame of 6-8 months more for the instantaneous settlements, the official said.

The Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility for secondary markets will start by January for all investors and it will take another couple of months for the one-hour cycle to set-in after that, the official said.Addressing investor concerns, the official said the early settlement facility will be optional for investors and they can opt out of it and stressed that data analysis does not indicate any problems on the trading side if some investors were to opt out.

Also Read

“If the FPIs don’t want to do that (instantaneous), they’re free to do that. And we’ve looked at the matching data (on) whose trade matches with whom. So, our belief based on that data is that it will not be a problem for anybody,” the official said.Elaborating on the recently issued proposals to tackle the menace of financial influencers, the official said Sebi is acting keeping the future in mind and its intent is only to get into a situation if a regulated entity comes into the picture.Separately, the markets regulator is also keeping tabs on activities with the help of states’ law enforcement agencies, the official said.

More Stories on
Market
Sebi

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 17:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS