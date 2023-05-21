SEBI proposes tighter circuits, longer trading halts on derivative-linked shares to contain price movement

India’s capital markets regulator SEBI has proposed measures such as tighter circuit limits to contain extreme price movements in shares on which futures and options trade, including longer trading suspensions and restricting price movements. The Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed in a consultation paper late on Sunday that if a share in the futures and options segment falls or rises by 10% a day, trading would be suspended for an hour, up from the current 15 minutes, and then allowed to move only a further 2%, down from the current 5%.

Also Read FPIs bring in Rs 30,945 crore in May on strong economic fundamentals

The proposed restrictions follow a free fall this year in shares of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group companies after U.S.-based short seller Hindenburg Research raised governance concerns in January. The group collectively lost more than $100 billion in market value soon after the Hindenburg report was published. If shares are flagged for additional surveillance and monitoring should there be a daily limit for price moves, the regulator said.

“From the perspective of market stability, risk management and protecting the interest of investors, it is desirable to have safeguards against such extreme price movements, SEBI said.