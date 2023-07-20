Reliance Industries share price: Reliance Industries stock price has been found at Rs 2580, as the pre-open auction ended at 9.45 am. This comes at a 9.2% discount from yesterday’s closing price of Rs 2,841.85 on the NSE. Shares of Jio Financial Services are now valued at Rs 261.85 following the pre-open auction session.

During the pre-open session, traders had the opportunity to gauge the street’s sentiment and assess the fair value of Reliance Industries post-demerger. The resulting difference between RIL’s pre-demerger closing price and the discovery price during the pre-open auction was used to calculate the initial stock price of Jio Financial Services.

