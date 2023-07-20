Reliance Industries share price: Reliance Industries stock price has been found at Rs 2580, as the pre-open auction ended at 9.45 am. This comes at a 9.2% discount from yesterday’s closing price of Rs 2,841.85 on the NSE. Shares of Jio Financial Services are now valued at Rs 261.85 following the pre-open auction session.
During the pre-open session, traders had the opportunity to gauge the street’s sentiment and assess the fair value of Reliance Industries post-demerger. The resulting difference between RIL’s pre-demerger closing price and the discovery price during the pre-open auction was used to calculate the initial stock price of Jio Financial Services.
Including the pre-open session, 55,88,770 shares of Reliance Industries have exchanged hands in trade on Thursday.
Reliance Industries shares begin trading after the pre-open session. The shares jump over 1% to cross the Rs 2600 mark.
With a share price of Rs 2580, the market cap of Reliance Industries is Rs 17.5 lakh crore.
The market-cap for Jio Financial Services stands at Rs 1.66 lakh crore based on the share price of Rs 261.85.
On the BSE, RIL shares have settled at Rs 2589 apiece, whereas on the NSE, Reliance Industries' stock price has closed the session at Rs 2580 per share.
Once Jio Financial shares get listed on exchanges, the stock will remain as the 51st stock in Nifty 50 index for three days. This will help volatility to settle in and let investors adjust their portfolios.
As of 9.36 am, the indicative price for Reliance Industries is Rs 2,544 apiece, according to NSE.
Under the scheme of the arrangement, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL or JFS of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date.
As of 9.25 am, the indicative price for Reliance Industries is Rs 2,534 apiece, according to NSE.
Jio Financial Services will enter the Nifty 50 index along with other BSE, NSE indices. However, this will not be tradeable, and instead, will be a dummy ticker. This will remain until Jio Financial Services is listed on the bourses.
The difference between RIL’s pre-demerger price and the pre-open session discovery price will be considered as the Jio Financial Services’ stock price. For example, if RIL’s share price settled at Rs 2,000 apiece on 19 July, and ends at Rs 1,800 during the pre-open auction session today, then JFS shares will be valued at Rs 200 apiece.
Jio Financial Services announced its June quarter results. The consolidated net profit came in to Rs 331.92 crore on a total income of Rs 414.13 crore.
The demerger is a spin-off of RIL’s 6.1% treasury shares, which Nuvama had valued at Rs 117 apiece, coming in at 4% of Reliance Industries’ closing price on July 14 of Rs 2,740.7 apiece. This valuation assumes a 30% holdco discount, without which, the valuation per share will be Rs 168 per share, at 6% of Friday’s closing price ex-discount.
Axis Securities values Jio Financial Services at the treasury stock valuation of Rs 1,08,597 crore (1x RIL’s treasury stock valuation). The company’s total outstanding shares stand at Rs 676.6 crore, implying each share’s valuation would be Rs 160/share.
As of 9.15 am, the indicative price for Reliance Industries is Rs 2,635 apiece, according to NSE.
Reliance Industries' pre-open session begins. This session aims to facilitate price discovery, which is crucial in establishing the initial trading range for JFS shares. Regular trading in RIL shares might not be available till 10 am.