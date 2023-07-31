NBFC Piramal Enterprises crashed 8.1% in trade to lows of Rs 985.45 apiece after the street factored in the dismal first fiscal quarter earnings from the financial services company. Piramal Enterprises reported a Rs 509 crore consolidated net profit, led by its stake-sale of Shriram Finance worth Rs 855 crore, without which the company’s bottom line would have been in the deep red.

Piramal Enterprises Q1FY24

The company’s net profit tanked 94% from Rs 8,155 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, the company was in profit this quarter compared to the Rs 196 crore loss in Q4FY23. The net profit included a gain of Rs 8.6 billion from the stake sale in Shriram Finance and a goodwill write-off of Rs 2.8 billion.

Share buyback

Piramal Enterprises announced a stock buyback on Friday. The company will buy back 1.4 crore shares, or 5.87% of the equity share capital, for Rs 1,750 crore at Rs 1,250 per share. “The buyback (5.9% of outstanding capital, at Rs1,250 per share), and the decision of the promoter group to not participate in the buyback, gives investors comfort around capital allocation and the promoter’s long-term commitment to the franchise,” said Emkay.

Should you buy, sell, or hold?

“To reflect the Q1 developments, especially goodwill impairment and wholesale assets transition to SR, we change our FY24-26 estimates. Hence, we cut earnings for FY24-25E. Overall, PIEL seems to be progressing well on its medium-term plan of delivering 3% RoA, and should be assessed over the medium-term outlook, and beyond the near term. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with SoTP-based Jun-24E target price of Rs1,230/share,” said Emkay.

“PIEL has already completed the stake sale of Shriram Finance and partially deployed the proceeds for a share buyback of ~INR17.5b at INR1250 per share. We believe that PIEL might further deploy the excess capitalization on its balance sheet for some M&A activities in retail product segments. We estimate a ~18% AUM CAGR over FY23-25, including further moderation in the Wholesale book and a 45% CAGR in Retail AUM over the same period. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,260 (based on Mar’25E SoTP),” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.