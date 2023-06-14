Paytm, Nestle, Tata Motors, Titan, NTPC, IDFC among 129 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 13 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading marginally in green in the mid-day session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 was up 30 points or 0.16% to 18,745.90 and the 30-share BSE index was up 58.72 points or 0.09% to 63,201.88. The broader market indices were trading mostly in green; Nifty 100 was up 0.15%, Nifty Midcap 150 was up 0.18%, Nifty Smallcap 250 was up 0.34% and Nifty Microcap 250 gained 0.57%. The volatility index, India VIX rose 1.32% to 11.26. Sectorally, Bank Nifty fell 94.10 points or 0.21% to 43,985.75, Nifty IT dipped 0.33% while Nifty Metal surged 1.04%. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, CDSL, Tata Communications, Tata Consumer, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Paytm were most active stocks on NSE.

Nifty 50 – Top Gainers and Losers

Tata Consumer Product, Tata Steel, NTPC, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Grasim, BPCL, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Hindalco were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, SBI Life and Coal India were the top losers.

Volume Gainers

JSW Holdings, CDSL, SIL Investments, Nalwa Sons Investments, Heranba Industries, D P Abhushan, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Welspun India, AGI Greenpac, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Steel Strips Wheels, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, GKW, Eros International Media, Diligent Media Corporation, Baid Finserv, Radhika Jeweltech, Signet Industries, Dodla Dairy, Vikas EcoTech and PCBL were the volume gainers.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

ABB India, AGI Greenpac, AIA Engineering, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Ami Organics, Anant Raj, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Pipes, Artemis Medicare Services, Arvind, Arvind SmartSpaces, Asian Energy Services, Astral, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Aurionpro Solutions, AVG Logistics, Baid Finserv, Banswara Syntex, Bhagyanagar India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Capacit’e Infraprojects, CARYSIL, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Craftsman Automation, Cummins India, Cyient, Dalmia Bharat, DLF, Dynamic Cables, Endurance Technologies, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Faze Three, Genus Power Infrastructures, GKW, Godawari Power And Ispat, HEG, Heritage Foods, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, Indo Tech Transformers, Inspirisys Solutions, Indian Oil Corporation, Inox Wind Energy, Jay Bharat Maruti, JITF Infralogistics, JK Cement, Jindal Stainless, JSW Ispat Special Products, JSW Steel, Just Dial, Jupiter Wagons, Kajaria Ceramics, Kamat Hotels (I), Karma Energy, Karur Vysya Bank, Kaynes Technology India, KEC International, KEI Industries, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, L&T Finance Holdings, Lorenzini Apparels, Linde India, Macrotech Developers, Maan Aluminium, Man Infraconstruction, Mankind Pharma, Manorama Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, Global Health, MIC Electronics, Nagreeka Exports, Nava, NCL Industries, Nestle India, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NINtec Systems, NTPC, Oracle Financial Services Software, Om Infra, One 97 Communications, PCBL, Power Finance Corporation, Hitachi Energy India, Pressman Advertising, Prestige Estates Projects, Prime Securities, Ram Ratna Wires, Responsive Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, S&S Power Switchgears, Saksoft, Sandhar Technologies, Sanghvi Movers, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Servotech Power Systems, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Signet Industries, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Supreme Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Syrma SGS Technology, Tata Communications, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors, Titan Company, Trent, Ujjivan Financial Services, UltraTech Cement, Uma Exports, Vardhman Polytex, Vascon Engineers, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Welspun Enterprises, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Zim Laboratories were among 129 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Reliance Communications, D. P. Abhushan, Siti Networks, Sintex Plastics Technology, Suumaya Industries, Tirupati Forge, GHCL Textiles, M K Proteins and NIIT were among 13 stocks that hit 52-week lows.