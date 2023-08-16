NSE Bulk Deals, August 14: Debock Industries, Drone Destination, other major deals took place on Monday

On Monday, domestic indices ended in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 6.25 points or 0.03% to 19,434.55 and BSE Sensex rose 79.27 points or 0.12% to 65,401.92. Among the broader indices, the Nifty 100 fell 0.15%, Nifty Next 50 sank 1.25% and the Nifty 200 plunged 0.15%, while Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.05%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 108.15 points or 0.24% to 44,090.95, Nifty Auto fell 0.33%, Nifty Metal sank 2.14%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.33%, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.71%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.05% and the Nifty Realty tanked 0.66% while Nifty IT climbed 0.68%, Nifty FMCG gained 0.49% and Nifty Media surged 0.87%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divi’s Labs, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Unilever and RIL while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.
|Stock Name
|Client Name
|Trade
|No.of shares
|Price per share
|Total amount(Rs lakh)
|A B Cotspin India Limited
|VIJAY SINGLA
|BUY
|72,000
|48.82
|35.15
|Agri-Tech (India) Limited
|ANKITA VISHAL SHAH
|BUY
|30,570
|166.27
|50.83
|Agri-Tech (India) Limited
|ANKITA VISHAL SHAH
|SELL
|30,570
|167.60
|51.24
|Antarctica Graphics Ltd
|MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED
|SELL
|1,500,000
|1.30
|19.50
|Antarctica Graphics Ltd
|VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD
|BUY
|1,886,152
|1.28
|24.14
|Antarctica Graphics Ltd
|VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD
|SELL
|1,139,346
|1.28
|14.58
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co.
|GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP
|BUY
|1,374,656
|126.96
|1745.26
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co.
|GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP
|SELL
|1,374,656
|126.87
|1744.03
|Brooks Lab Limited
|BRJ RESOURCES PRIVATE LIMITED
|SELL
|11,900
|31.56
|3.76
|Brooks Lab Limited
|UMASHANKAR AGARWALA
|SELL
|11,391
|31.33
|3.57
|D B Realty Limited
|GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP
|BUY
|1,770,541
|103.93
|1840.12
|D B Realty Limited
|GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP
|SELL
|1,770,541
|103.73
|1836.58
|Debock Industries Limited
|ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED
|BUY
|567,945
|11.62
|66.00
|Debock Industries Limited
|ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED
|SELL
|190,251
|11.64
|22.15
|Drone Destination Limited
|YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED .
|BUY
|186,000
|142.27
|264.62
|Drone Destination Limited
|YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED .
|SELL
|216,000
|141.82
|306.33
|Gayatri Projects Ltd
|ASHJEET SINGH GURBIR SINGH SARNA
|BUY
|1,465,000
|6.43
|94.20
|Garden Reach Ship
|GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP
|BUY
|744,632
|640.78
|4771.45
|Garden Reach Ship
|GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP
|SELL
|744,632
|641.13
|4774.06
|Global Surfaces Limited
|HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR
|BUY
|166,532
|183.85
|306.17
|Global Surfaces Limited
|HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR
|SELL
|213,532
|182.69
|390.10
|Hindustan Construc Co.
|HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED
|BUY
|10,311,136
|25.29
|2607.69
|Hindustan Construc Co.
|HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED
|SELL
|10,684,586
|25.31
|2704.27
|Nandani Creation Limited
|MERU INVESTMENT FUND PCC- CELL 1
|BUY
|100,000
|89.03
|89.03
|Nandani Creation Limited
|ZYANA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES
|SELL
|100,000
|89.00
|89.00
|Khadim India Limited
|CHOTRANI NAMRATA ASHOK
|SELL
|116,600
|249.99
|291.49
|Khadim India Limited
|GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP
|BUY
|128,702
|256.26
|329.81
|Khadim India Limited
|GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP
|SELL
|128,702
|256.43
|330.03
|Khadim India Limited
|JAINAM BROKING LIMITED
|BUY
|97,100
|253.89
|246.53
|Khadim India Limited
|JAINAM BROKING LIMITED
|SELL
|9,000
|262.08
|23.59
|Max India Limited
|AIONIOS ALPHA FUND I
|BUY
|236,000
|157.29
|371.20
|Oriental Trimex Limited
|SHYAM M JATIA
|BUY
|150,000
|7.88
|11.82
|Patel Integrated Logistic
|ASGAR SHAKOOR PATEL
|SELL
|350,000
|19.02
|66.57
|Perfect Infra Limited-RE
|UNION BANK OF INDIA
|SELL
|36,000
|4.59
|1.65
|Perfect Infra Limited-RE
|VIJAY KUMAR PAHWA
|SELL
|48,000
|5.55
|2.66
|Perfect Infraengineer Ltd
|HAPPY WALIA
|BUY
|60,000
|24.44
|14.66
|Prakash Steelage Ltd
|HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD
|BUY
|3,712,638
|6.42
|238.35
|Prakash Steelage Ltd
|HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD
|SELL
|3,546,007
|6.45
|228.72
|Prakash Steelage Ltd
|PURVISH MUKESH SHAH
|BUY
|1,097,176
|6.52
|71.54
|Prakash Steelage Ltd
|PURVISH MUKESH SHAH
|SELL
|882,938
|6.53
|57.66
|Sahana System Limited
|BONANZA COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED
|SELL
|65,000
|163.45
|106.24
|Sahana System Limited
|MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD
|BUY
|10,000
|161.00
|16.10
|Sahana System Limited
|MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD
|SELL
|200,000
|160.55
|321.10
|Sahana System Limited
|NIKHIL RAJESH SINGH
|BUY
|246,000
|161.31
|396.82
|SecUR Credentials Limited
|L7 HITECH PRIVATE LIMITED
|BUY
|400,000
|19.27
|77.08
|SecUR Credentials Limited
|RAHUL BELWALKAR
|SELL
|400,000
|19.28
|77.12
|Simplex Infrastructures L
|HDFC MUTUAL FUND
|SELL
|382,805
|55.20
|211.31
|Simplex Infrastructures L
|HDFC MUTUAL FUND
|SELL
|1,000,000
|55.20
|552.00
|Simplex Infrastructures L
|ICM FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED
|BUY
|400,000
|55.20
|220.80
|Simplex Infrastructures L
|KREDENT TRADING LLP
|BUY
|306,314
|54.50
|166.94