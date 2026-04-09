The Maharashtra state cabinet has approved the financial restructuring of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). This plan includes the bifurcation of MSEDCL and the initial public offering (IPO) of one of the newly created entities. To address existing financial liabilities, the Maharashtra government will issue long-term bonds with a tenure of 15 years, worth ₹32,679 crore. These bonds, backed by state guarantees, aim to restructure MSEDCL’s debt and strengthen its financial position.

Under the approved plan, MSEDCL will be divided into two distinct entities. The first entity will serve industrial, commercial, domestic, and other non-agricultural consumers, while the second entity, MSEB Solar Agro Power Limited (MSAPL), will cater exclusively to agricultural consumers. MSAPL will be provided an initial capital of ₹2,500 crore.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the restructuring to enhance the power distribution sector, improve MSEDCL’s operational efficiency, and reform the state’s power distribution.

Lokesh Chandra, the chairman and managing director of MSEDCL, stated that the creation of focused entities will unlock value through the proposed IPO. The cabinet has approved the listing of the non-agricultural distribution business through this IPO. The state plans to launch the IPO within six to nine months after completing

restructuring, combining new equity issuance with an offer for sale by the state government.

It will prioritise providing a reliable electricity supply to farmers and promoting the adoption of solar energy solutions in the agricultural sector. This initiative aligns with the state’s Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0, which aims for sustainable and decentralised solar power generation for agriculture.

MSEDCL will also be investing in smart metering, digital distribution and energy transition.