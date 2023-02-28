Markets Wrap – Tue, 28 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex fall, rupee gains; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Domestic indices ended Tuesday’s volatile session broadly in red. The Nifty settled above the crucial 17300 level while Sensex closed below 60000. Meanwhile, the banking index, Bank Nifty closed below 40,300. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises (up 14.90%), Adani Ports (up 5.11%), Asian Paint (up 3.02%), Britannia (up 1.08%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.43%) while Cipla (down 4.67%), Hindalco (down 3%), Dr Reddy (down 2.42%), ONGC (down 2.09%) and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.02%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty fell 88.75 pts or 0.51% to 17,303.95 and BSE Sensex tanked 326.23 pts or 0.55% to 58,962.12. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty falling 38.05 pts or 0.09% to 40,269.05. Nifty Auto dipped 1.51%, Nifty IT rose 0.45%, Nifty IT plunged 0.85% and Nifty Pharma tanked 1.31%.

US Markets

The US markets ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.22%, S&P 500 up 0.31% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbing 0.63%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets ended mostly in green on Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66%, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.42%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.01% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 0.79%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.21% to 82.66 against the US dollar at 3:55 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 55,229.00, down 247 points or 0.45% while Silver futures for May delivery fell 465 points or 0.73% to Rs 63,459.00.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were up 1.12% at $76.53 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.7% higher at $83.03 at 4:00 PM (IST).