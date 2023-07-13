LTIMindtree secures entry in Nifty 50 index; stock jumps over 2% today

LTIMindtree, the global technology consulting and digital solutions company formed through the merger of L&T Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree, has achieved a significant milestone in its growth journey by being included in the Nifty 50 index of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE). This recognition underscores LTIMindtree’s rapid consolidation and emergence as a leading player in the market since the merger and its commitment to delivering value to stakeholders. LTIMindtree share price jumped 2% to Rs 4,913.45 today.

The Nifty 50, known as the flagship index of the NSE, utilizes a float-adjusted and market capitalization-weighted methodology to calculate its indices. The index level represents the aggregate market value of the stocks included in the index during a specific base period.

S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) and Vice-Chairman of LTIMindtree, expressed his enthusiasm about the inclusion, stating, “LTIMindtree plays a crucial role in the technology-led growth ambition of L&T Group, and we are thrilled to celebrate our inclusion in the Nifty 50 index. The merger of LTI and Mindtree was driven by our vision to create a stronger, large-scale player with a diversified portfolio of services and skills. LTIMindtree has showcased consistent growth and turned that vision into reality, while staying true to our goal of ‘Getting to the Future, Faster. Together.”

“We are proud of LTIMindtree’s inclusion in the NIFTY 50 index and grateful to our people, partners, investors, and shareholders for their trust in us. Our stable performance reflects our commitment to delivering value to them,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTIMindtree. “This recognition sets the stage for future growth, with a dedicated focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and sustainability,” he added.

LTIMindtree’s inclusion in the Nifty 50 index follows the recent reaffirmation of its long-term rating as AAA/Stable by both CRISIL and India Ratings. This rating reflects the company’s strong business fundamentals, healthy performance, steadily growing deal pipeline, diversified service offerings across multiple verticals, and an increasing share of digital revenues.

(With agency inputs)