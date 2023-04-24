ITC, GCPL, Bajaj Auto among 40 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 21 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Monday. Sensex gained around 30 points to 59,684 while Nifty 50 gained 0.07% points to 17,637. The broader markets traded largely in the positive territory, with Nifty Smallcap 50 higher by 0.5% and Nifty Midcap 50 higher by 0.53%. The sectoral indices traded mixed, with Nifty Pharma falling 1% and Nifty Media losing 1.26%. However, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.82% and Bank Nifty traded up by 0.72%. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, with HDFC Life up 3.88%. The biggest laggards are Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, Cipla, SBI Life, UPL, with Dr Reddy down 2.06%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 47 stocks hit their upper price band. Kohinoor Foods, Mirza International, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Kamat Hotels (I), Focus Lighting and Fixtures, and JIFT Infralogistics were among the scrips. 68 stocks hit their lower price band including Brightcom Group, Kshitij Polyline, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, BEML Land Assets, GVK Power & Infrastructure. Additionally, 18 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 40 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Wendt (India), Bajaj Auto, Power Mech Projects, Lumax Industries, Cyient, Godrej Consumer Products, JBM Auto, Surya Roshni, Ksolves India, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Hariom Pipe Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, ITC, Ramky Infrastructure, Sanghvi Movers, Royal Orchid Hotels, Lumax Auto Technologies, Choice International, Anmol India, Lambodhara Textiles, Global Surfaces and Rail Vikas Nigam among others.

Alternatively, 21 stocks including VR Limited, C.E. Info Systems, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Keystone Realtors, and BEML Land Assets are at 52 week lows. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the name Nykaa, at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Shree Rama Multi-Tech, Starteck Finance, NGL Fine-Chem, Shankara Building Products, and Shree Vasu Logistics are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.