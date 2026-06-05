Upcoming IPO: India’s primary market pipeline remains packed, with 237 companies awaiting their stock market debut and proposed fundraising worth Rs 3,96,055.97 crore, according to Prime Database data as of May 29, 2026. The queue includes companies that have already secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and those whose offer documents are still under review.

Of the total, 164 companies have valid regulatory approval while 73 companies are awaiting clearance. The figures point to a substantial reservoir of potential equity issuance even after a strong run in the new listings market over the past few years.

Rs 2.45 lakh crore worth of approved issues await launch

Prime Database data shows that 164 companies have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and continue to hold valid clearances for their public issues. Together, these companies account for proposed fundraising of Rs 2,44,919.20 crore.

The approved pipeline spans a broad mix of sectors, including financial services, consumer businesses, manufacturing, healthcare, infrastructure, technology and industrial companies. Several large-ticket offerings remain on standby despite securing regulatory clearance, indicating that issuers continue to calibrate launch timing based on market conditions and valuation expectations.

The size of the approved queue suggests that a significant volume of capital can potentially reach the market over the coming quarters if issuers decide to proceed with their offerings.

Another 73 companies seek regulatory approval

Apart from the approved issuers, 73 companies remain in the regulatory review process, according to Prime Database.

These companies have filed their offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and are awaiting observations from the market regulator. The combined proposed issue size of this category stands at Rs 1,51,136.77 crore.

The pending pipeline includes companies from sectors such as renewable energy, financial services, consumer products, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, logistics and technology. Once approvals are received, these issuers would join the already substantial queue of companies waiting to tap the primary market.

Combined pipeline crosses Rs 3.96 lakh crore

When the approved and pending categories are combined, the total proposed fundraising reaches Rs 3,96,055.97 crore across 237 companies.

The figure offers a snapshot of the scale of equity capital that companies are seeking to raise through public markets. It also illustrates how active the initial public offering pipeline remains despite fluctuations in market sentiment and listing activity.

The backlog is particularly notable because it comprises companies at different stages of the issuance process. While some issuers are ready to launch subject to market timing considerations, others are still progressing through the regulatory approval framework.

Approved issuers account for nearly 7 in 10 pipeline companies

The data indicates that companies with valid regulatory approval account for 164 of the 237 issuers currently in the pipeline.

This means close to seven out of every ten companies waiting to enter the market have already crossed a major regulatory milestone. The remaining 73 companies are moving through the review process before they can proceed further toward a public offering.

IPO Pipeline Nears ₹3.96 Lakh Crore 237 Companies Queued for Market Debut ₹3,96,056 Cr Total Proposed Fundraising 164 SEBI-Approved Companies ₹2,44,919 Cr Approved Issue Size 73 Awaiting Approval Category Companies Fundraising Approved 164 ₹2,44,919.20 Cr Under Review 73 ₹1,51,136.77 Cr Total 237 ₹3,96,055.97 Cr Snapshot: Nearly 69% of companies in the IPO pipeline already have valid SEBI approval. These approved issuers alone account for more than ₹2.44 lakh crore of potential fundraising, highlighting a robust primary market supply pipeline. Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

The distribution also shows that the bulk of the fundraising opportunity currently rests with companies that already possess the necessary approvals to launch their issues when conditions are considered suitable.

Primary market supply remains robust

The size of the queue underscores the depth of the upcoming issuance calendar. With proposed fundraising approaching Rs 4 lakh crore, the pipeline remains one of the largest pools of prospective equity issuance seen in recent years.

The data covers companies that have either secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India or have filed offer documents and are awaiting observations. As approvals continue and issuers assess launch windows, the composition of the pipeline is likely to evolve over time.

Conclusion

Prime Database’s data as of May 29, 2026, shows 237 companies lined up for a stock market debut with aggregate proposed fundraising of Rs 3,96,055.97 crore. Of these, 164 companies with issue size of Rs 2,44,919.20 crore have valid regulatory approval, while 73 companies seeking to raise Rs 1,51,136.77 crore remain under review. The figures point to a sizeable reservoir of future public issues and indicate that the pipeline for new listings remains firmly stocked even before fresh filings are added to the queue.