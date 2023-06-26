scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PKH Ventures IPO to open on Jun 30; sets price band at Rs 140-148 per share 

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.82 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 73.73 lakh shares by its promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal.

Written by PTI
Updated:
PKH Ventures IPO
The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 358.85 crore and Rs 379.35 crore at the lower and the upper ends of the price band, respectively. (Representational image)

Construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 140-148 a share for its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on June 30. The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on July 4, the company announced.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.82 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 73.73 lakh shares by its promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal. The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 358.85 crore and Rs 379.35 crore at the lower and the upper ends of the price band, respectively. Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of up to Rs 124.12 crore will be used for investment in its subsidiary, Halaipani Hydro Project, for the development of a hydropower project.

Also Read

In addition, Rs 80 crore will be utilised for investment in the subsidiary, Garuda Construction, for funding long-term working capital requirements, and Rs 40 crore for pursuing inorganic growth and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples of 100 equity shares thereafter.

Also Read

The Mumbai-based company has three business verticals — construction and management, hospitality, and management services. The construction projects include residential and commercial buildings and miscellaneous projects including Delhi Police headquarter, a hydropower plant in Amritsar and Nagpur, and a food park.

Also Read

It also owns and operates two hotels and manages one resort & spa at Aamby Valley, Lonavala. It also owns and operates certain restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) like Zebra Crossing, Mumbai Salsa, and Hardy’s Burger under its brands. PKH Ventures’ clocked a profit after tax of Rs 40.51 crore in the financial year 2021-22 and revenue from operations was at Rs 199.35 crore. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities is the book-running lead manager of the IPO. The stock would be listed on BSE and NSE.

More Stories on
IPO
Market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 14:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS