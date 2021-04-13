Macrotech Developers IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, Link Intime websites; listing date

The company is likely to make its stock market debut on April 22, according to RHP. The price range for the offer was Rs 483-486 per share

Macrotech Developers Ltd’s, erstwhile Lodha Developers, Rs 2,500-crore IPO, which received a lukewarm response from investors, will finalise the basis of the allotment of the IPO on Friday, April 16, 2021. Once the basis of allotment of funds is done, funds will be unblocked from the ASBA account on April 19 and equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on April 20, 2021. The company is likely to make its stock market debut on April 22, according to RHP. The price range for the offer was Rs 483-486 per share.

On the last day of bidding, the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.05 times and that of non-institutional investors subscribed 1.44 times. While the portion set aside for retail individual investors saw a subscription of 40 per cent and employees 17 per cent. Investors can check their subscription status in Macrotech Developers through the Link Intime India website and BSE, once the basis of share allotment is completed. Link Intime India is the registrar to Macrotech Developers IPO, a SEBI-registered entity that processes all applications electronically and takes care of the allotment and refund process.

Check Macrotech Developers share allotment status via Link Intime India

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Macrotech Developers — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Macrotech Developers via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Macrotech Developers Ltd is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Macrotech Developers Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.