scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

HMA Agro Industries IPO subscribed 98 per cent on Day 3 

The Rs 480 crore-IPO received bids for 59,46,150 shares against 60,54,054 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Written by PTI
Updated:
HMA Agro Industries IPO
The company's IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer of sale of up to Rs 330 crore. (Representational image)

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries received 98 per cent subscription on the third day of offer on Thursday. The Rs 480 crore-IPO received bids for 59,46,150 shares against 60,54,054 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Also Read

The category for non institutional investors was subscribed 1.92 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.04 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 54 per cent. The company’s IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer of sale of up to Rs 330 crore. Price range for the IPO is at Rs 555-585 a share.

Also Read

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE. Aryaman Financial Services is the manager to the offer.

Also Read
More Stories on
bse
IPO
Market
NSE

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 11:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS