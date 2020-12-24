Anupam Rasayan India plans to go public, files Rs 760-crore IPO papers with Sebi

Anupam Rasayan engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company looks to raise Rs 760-crore through initial public offer (IPO). According to the draft, the net proceeds of the issue will be utilised for the repayment or prepayment of certain indebtedness availed by the company of Rs 556.20 crore and for general corporate purposes. The book running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and JM Financial Ltd. While the registrar to Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is KFin Technologies Private Ltd.

In the fiscal 2020 and in the six months ended September 30, 2020, revenues from its life science-related specialty chemicals vertical accounted for 95.37 per cent and 92.48 per cent, respectively, of its revenue from operations, while revenue from other specialty chemicals accounted for 4.63 per cent and 7.52 per cent, respectively, of its revenue from operations, in such periods. The company operates six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with four facilities located at Sachin and two located at Jhagadia.

Anupam Rasayan’s plan comes after the recent successful fundraising by specialty chemical companies such as Rossari Biotech and Chemcon Specialty Chemicals, which received 80 times and 149 times subscription, respectively. Moreover, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has witnessed the best share market listing so far in 2020, with 114 per cent listing premium from the IPO price. Last week, speciality chemicals manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries had filed preliminary papers to raise Rs 800 crore through initial public offer.

The two recently listed specialty chemical companies, Rossari Biotech Ltd shares were trading weak at Rs 936.15 apiece, while Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares were ruling nearly half a per cent up at Rs 411.25 apiece. In comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 46,539, up 0.20 per cent.