PAN HR Solutions SME IPO opened for bidding on February 06, and wants to raise Rs 17.04 crores. The issue is a combination of 0.18 crore fresh shares amounting to Rs 14.04 crores and an offer for sale of 0.04 crore shares totalling to Rs 3 crores. The company has kept the IPO price band for bidding between Rs 74 and Rs 78 per equity share. The issue will close on February 10.

Objectives of the issue

The company will be using Rs 9.75 crore out of the total raised money for funding working capital requirements. The remaining amount will be used for the payment of availed borrowings by the company.

PAN HR Solutions SME IPO: Net profit and revenue

The company’s net profit and revenue have been on a steady upward trajectory. The company has reported a net profit of Rs 5 crore in FY25, up from Rs 4.2 crore posted in FY24. PAN HR Solutions recorded a net profit of Rs 3.9 crore in FY23.

Its revenue in FY25 came in at Rs 283.7 crore, which was 0.6% higher than the revenue of Rs 281.9 crore posted in FY24. The company posted a revenue of Rs 256.4 crore in FY23.

PAN HR Solutions SME IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the PAN HR Solutions IPO is expected to be finalised on February 11, while the listing on BSE SME is likely to be on February 13, as per the tentative schedule.

PAN HR Solutions SME IPO: Lot size

A retail applicant needs to apply for a minimum of two lots that contain 1,600 shares each. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor is Rs 2.49 lakh. The minimum lot size for investment in the HNI category is 3 lots of 4,800 shares, amounting to Rs 3.74 lakh.

PAN HR Solutions SME IPO: Book-runner and registrar

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers is the book-running lead manager of the issue, and Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the IPO. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking.

PAN HR Solutions SME IPO: About the company

PAN HR Solutions offers human resource, staffing, payroll, facility management, compliance audits, and e-commerce logistics services.

Founded in 2015, the company operates on a B2B model and provides comprehensive manpower solutions, catering to a range of roles from unskilled to skilled blue-collar workers.

The company offer an end-to-end HR solution, including recruitment, payroll management, compliance auditing, facility management, and staffing solutions as a one-stop provider.

SECURITIES WARNING: EXTREME INVESTMENT RISK

SME IPOs constitute investments of inherently extreme risk. These securities are only suitable for investors with a sophisticated understanding of capital markets and a demonstrated capacity for total loss of principal. Due to low liquidity, investors must be prepared for severe price volatility and material difficulty in exiting the position. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.