IndiGo, Larsen & Toubro, PB Fintech, AstraZeneca were among 52 stocks to hit 52-week highs; 15 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex remained under pressure in the intraday trade on Friday. The Nifty 50 fell 76 points or 0.40% to 18,695.25 and BSE Sensex tumbled 177.77 points or 0.28% to 63,061.12. All the broader market indices were in red – Nifty Next 50 tanked 1%, Nifty Midcap 100 tumbled 1% and Nifty Smallcap 400 plunged 0.97%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty was trading flat at 43,720.7, Nifty Auto fell 0.86%, Nifty IT was down 0.67%, Nifty Metal tanked 2.23%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.94% while Nifty Pharma rose 0.26%. Adani Enterprises, HAL, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, HDFC, ICICIC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL), Shriram Finance and State Bank of India were the most active NSE stocks.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers and Losers

IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, NTPC, HCL Tech, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer and Sun Pharma were the top gainers while Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, Hindalco, HDFC Life, Grasim, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Power Grid, HeroMotocorp and SBIN were the losers.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Apollo Micro Systems, Arvind, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Aurobindo Pharma, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Blue Star, Carysil, CSL Finance, De Nora India, D P Wires, EIH Associated Hotels, Force Motors, Fusion Micro Finance, Ganesha Ecosphere, HPL Electric & Power, IKIO Lighting, India Motor Parts and Accessories, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), JITF Infralogistics, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Kirloskar Industries, KPR Mill, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Larsen & Toubro, Man Infraconstruction, Orchid Pharma, PNB Housing Finance, PB Fintech, Ram Ratna Wires, Rico Auto Industries, S&S Power Switchgears, Synergy Green Industries, Shanthi Gears, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Steel Strips Wheels, Supreme Industries, TD Power Systems, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thomas Scott (India), Tube Investments of India, Trent, VA Tech Wabag, Wheels India and Wonderla Holidays were among 52 stocks to hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Adani Total Gas, Lexus Granito, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Shah Alloys, TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power, Accuracy Shipping, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Paras Petrofils, Silly Monks Entertainment, Siti Networks, Tirupati Forge and Viji Finance were among 15 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

DCM Shriram, Wheels India, 63 moons technologies, Aaa Technologies, Eros International Media, Antony Waste Handling Cell, De Nora India, Landmark Cars, Dhunseri Ventures, Harsha Engineers International, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Neogen Chemicals, Synergy Green Industries, Chemplast Sanmar, The Byke Hospitality Ltd, Softtech Engineers, D P Wires, RattanIndia Power, TD Power Systems and ICICI Securities were the volume gainers.