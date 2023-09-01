Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|87.95
|2.04
|2.37
|12,24,742
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,784.25
|-19.15
|-0.40
|532
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|344.1
|3.55
|1.04
|2,27,074
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,485.05
|13.70
|0.31
|14,718
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|328.4
|7.90
|2.46
|3,85,180
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|143.05
|-1.70
|-1.17
|95,317
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.85
|6.75
|2.93
|13,69,523
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,597.85
|9.50
|0.26
|8,548
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|535.35
|11.35
|2.17
|26,011
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|5,531.65
|-38.60
|-0.69
|662
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,440
|11.90
|0.83
|4,713
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,943.55
|52.80
|1.36
|26,020
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|688.15
|16.00
|2.38
|6,34,620
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,417.3
|40.55
|2.95
|65,424
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,443.05
|8.95
|0.62
|6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|441.25
|1.60
|0.36
|7,74,678
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|700.55
|16.65
|2.43
|1,97,120
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|568.15
|-2.50
|-0.44
|65,024
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|21,935
|-56.80
|-0.26
|1,058
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.65
|6.23
|16,73,920
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,140
|38.25
|0.93
|2,522
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|39,795.65
|-346.10
|-0.86
|281
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|219.45
|4.05
|1.88
|1,12,612
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,157.75
|106.20
|3.48
|5,165
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,408.85
|-39.10
|-0.88
|11,108
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.15
|0.66
|47,360
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|7,278.9
|32.70
|0.45
|4,064
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|127.1
|4.10
|3.33
|76,14,413
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,257.8
|-3.75
|-0.30
|6,337
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,631.5
|0.20
|0.01
|1,865