Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BSE Quality Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE QUALITY

BSE Quality
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Carbonex
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Greenex
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
₹1,312.69 Closed
0.23+3.06 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

23
11
1W
0.9
1M
-1
3M
5
6M
13
1Y
12.8
5Y
62.9
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
87.952.042.37
12,24,742
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,784.25-19.15-0.40
532
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,485.0513.700.31
14,718
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
328.47.902.46
3,85,180
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
143.05-1.70-1.17
95,317
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
423.85-7.90-1.83
1,23,960
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,938-3.45-0.18
8,575
303.53.551.18
59,241
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,597.859.500.26
8,548
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
535.3511.352.17
26,011
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
5,531.65-38.60-0.69
662
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,44011.900.83
4,713
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,943.5552.801.36
26,020
688.1516.002.38
6,34,620
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,417.340.552.95
65,424
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
700.5516.652.43
1,97,120
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
568.15-2.50-0.44
65,024
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
21,935-56.80-0.26
1,058
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
130.57.656.23
16,73,920
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,14038.250.93
2,522
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
39,795.65-346.10-0.86
281
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
219.454.051.88
1,12,612
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,157.75106.203.48
5,165
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,408.85-39.10-0.88
11,108
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,379.222.150.66
47,360
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
7,278.932.700.45
4,064
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
127.14.103.33
76,14,413
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,257.8-3.75-0.30
6,337
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,631.50.200.01
1,865

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data