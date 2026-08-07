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1935.87 Closed
0.37+7.1 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
1.9
1M
2.6
3M
-0.3
6M
4
1Y
8.3
5Y
76.4
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.532,30,249
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751,673
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.901,65,761
Hindustan Zinc		601.0010.901.854,62,265
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.571,01,606
Crisil		4604.6056.951.253,393
L&T Technology Services		3591.0035.451.006,929
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2600.0020.400.794,070
Infosys		1173.107.900.684,27,811
Emami		411.802.700.6649,581
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.591,32,276
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558,888
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821,107
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.361,77,641
Page Industries		39985.00143.400.36167
Coal India		413.650.950.231,31,55,785
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.201,68,506
ITC		285.500.500.184,37,695
Premier Energies		1046.001.000.101,92,308
Marico		864.700.800.0934,324
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410,540
Gillette India		7697.001.100.011,519
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3075.90-3.85-0.134,223
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460,252
HDFC Asset Management Company		2540.00-4.55-0.1827,001
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.2213,88,547
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279,099
Suzlon Energy		48.10-0.12-0.2552,81,729
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4952.00-13.00-0.2612,155
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.281,53,086
Abbott India		27801.30-84.55-0.30382
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514,181
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621,494
3M India		35883.60-211.55-0.59160
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.0221,956
Bayer Cropscience		4171.30-43.75-1.041,534
Honeywell Automation India		37791.05-429.45-1.1285
Castrol India		191.90-2.30-1.186,33,512
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991,452
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1193.00-21.00-1.731,67,428
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.092,07,624
GE Vernova T&D India		4330.00-117.70-2.6539,357
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.541,76,192
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
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Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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