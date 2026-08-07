Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|2,30,249
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51,673
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|1,65,761
|Hindustan Zinc
|601.00
|10.90
|1.85
|4,62,265
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|1,01,606
|Crisil
|4604.60
|56.95
|1.25
|3,393
|L&T Technology Services
|3591.00
|35.45
|1.00
|6,929
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2600.00
|20.40
|0.79
|4,070
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|4,27,811
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49,581
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|1,32,276
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8,888
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21,107
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|1,77,641
|Page Industries
|39985.00
|143.40
|0.36
|167
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|1,68,506
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|4,37,695
|Premier Energies
|1046.00
|1.00
|0.10
|1,92,308
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34,324
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11725.60
|4.60
|0.04
|10,540
|Gillette India
|7697.00
|1.10
|0.01
|1,519
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3075.90
|-3.85
|-0.13
|4,223
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60,252
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2540.00
|-4.55
|-0.18
|27,001
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|13,88,547
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79,099
|Suzlon Energy
|48.10
|-0.12
|-0.25
|52,81,729
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4952.00
|-13.00
|-0.26
|12,155
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|1,53,086
|Abbott India
|27801.30
|-84.55
|-0.30
|382
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14,181
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21,494
|3M India
|35883.60
|-211.55
|-0.59
|160
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02
|21,956
|Bayer Cropscience
|4171.30
|-43.75
|-1.04
|1,534
|Honeywell Automation India
|37791.05
|-429.45
|-1.12
|85
|Castrol India
|191.90
|-2.30
|-1.18
|6,33,512
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2500.00
|-30.00
|-1.19
|91,452
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1193.00
|-21.00
|-1.73
|1,67,428
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4330.00
|-117.70
|-2.65
|39,357
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|1,76,192