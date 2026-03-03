|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,826.79
|1,824.08
|10
|1,825.41
|1,827.81
|20
|1,840.18
|1,835.63
|50
|1,857.89
|1,847.53
|100
|1,856.46
|1,848.18
|200
|1,845.48
|1,836.47
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.70
|13.85
|2.29
|Abbott India
|26940.35
|445.20
|1.68
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4368.55
|31.05
|0.72
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|Castrol India
|185.80
|-1.20
|-0.64
|Emami
|459.15
|-3.30
|-0.71
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2542.55
|-27.45
|-1.07
|Marico
|779.40
|-8.80
|-1.12
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6843.80
|-80.40
|-1.16
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|L&T Technology Services
|3460.00
|-61.45
|-1.75
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|Gillette India
|8161.65
|-169.35
|-2.03
|Honeywell Automation India
|30291.00
|-656.40
|-2.12
|Bayer Cropscience
|4545.10
|-127.70
|-2.73
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Page Industries
|31210.00
|-910.20
|-2.83
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|3M India
|36100.00
|-1,431.55
|-3.81