scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Indian bond yields flat as traders seek directional cues

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.0704% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending the previous session at 7.0566%.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
indian bond yields
The odds of a 25 bps hike in July remain around 92%, but that of another hike after that have come down sharply. (Representational image: Reuters)

Indian government bond yields were flat in the early session on Wednesday, as traders pause purchases to assess the outlook on yields and look out for fresh triggers for further directional moves. The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.0704% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending the previous session at 7.0566%.

“At 7.05%-7.06% levels for the benchmark, most would not be entering major longs, as all positives seem to be factored in, and hence we may be in for a couple of days of sideways trading,” a trader with a state-run bank said. Bond yields have been easing recently, tracking sharp receiving in overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates amid strengthening bets of the U.S. Federal Reserve pausing its rate hike cycle after July.

Also Read

The five-year OIS slumped 25 basis points (bps) in the last six sessions, especially after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation print bolstered the argument against further rate hikes by the Fed. U.S. yields also plunged during the same period, with the 10-year yield down by over 30 bps, and trading below the crucial 3.80% handle.

Also Read
Also Read

The next major trigger would be the Fed policy decision due on July 26, where markets will focus on the guidance provided by Chair Jerome Powell, with a 25 bps rate hike already factored in. The odds of a 25 bps hike in July remain around 92%, but that of another hike after that have come down sharply.

Back home, traders await treasury bill supply, with the central bank selling notes worth 240 billion rupees ($2.92 billion) later in the day. New Delhi will also raise 310 billion rupees through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 140 billion rupees of a new 14-year bond, with traders expecting cutoff yield in the 7.13%-7.18% range.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 10:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS